Godrej Properties Ltd has announced the sale of approximately 650 housing units worth over ₹2,000 crore in its newly launched project, Godrej Jardinia, located in Sector 146, Noida. The company said the launch in May 2024 was its most successful launch in Noida in terms of sales value.

The project spans around 1.5 million square feet and follows the success of Godrej Tropical Isle, launched in the same sector last year. With Godrej Jardinia, GPL has now recorded over ₹4,000 crore in launch sales in Sector 146, Noida.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Jardinia. We’d like to thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure that Godrej Jardinia offers its residents an outstanding living experience. Noida is an important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to strengthen our presence in the city in the years ahead.”

However, the shares were down by 2.53 per cent at ₹2,742 at 11.49 am on the BSE.