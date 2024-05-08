Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd’s subsidiary Revolt Motors announced new pricing structure for its RV400 and RV400 BRZ models to make them more affordable for consumers.

The RV400 is now priced at ₹1,49,950, while the RV400 BRZ is priced at ₹1,47,950. The company reported that customers can avail discount of ₹10,000 on both models and an extra ₹5,000 off through a special exchange program for old bikes.

According to the company, the revised prices are aimed at making their electric bikes more accessible. The focus is on providing quality, environmentally friendly mobility solutions that are affordable for all, per the company.

The RV400 and RV400 BRZ has many features, including the MyRevolt app for monitoring and controlling the bike.

According to Revolt Motors, their efforts to optimise production costs for spare parts and batteries have enabled them to offer competitive pricing while maintaining quality.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of Revolt Motors, said, “We’re delighted to unveil this new pricing and exclusive offers to ensure our electric bikes deliver the best value possible. Customer satisfaction remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to making high-quality, mobility accessible to all.”

The shares were down by 0.01% to ₹72.05 at 11 am on the BSE.