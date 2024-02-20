The real estate arm of Raymond Group, Raymond Realty, has launched its first project in Mumbai - The Address by GS, Bandra.

The project, spread over 2.74 acres, offers connectivity to prime locations such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and the Bandra-Worli sea link. The residential project will have a high-street retail space amongst other amenities.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group said, “The Address by GS, Bandra is a significant milestone in our growth journey as this is our first project beyond Thane. This project aims to provide the joy of luxury living in a gated community with world-class amenities in a prime location like Bandra East, which also provides excellent connectivity to locations like BKC, and the domestic and international airports. In addition to the success of our previous projects, The Address by GS, Bandra will further expand and solidify our commitment to provide premium living spaces that exceed the expectations of our discerning customers.”

The Raymond stock traded at ₹1,773.70 on the NSE, up by 0.63 per cent as of 3.03 pm on Tuesday.

