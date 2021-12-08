RBI’s ‘accommodative’ stance lifts Sensex 1,000 pts

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Bulls kept a grip on the market on Wednesday with benchmarks closing higher for the second consecutive session, owing to RBI’s accommodative stance and positive global cues.
Despite the continuous heavy selling in the cash markets by FPIs, Sensex and Nifty gained 1.76 and 1.71 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday. FPIs have so far sold stocks worth ₹16,356 crore, data show. On Wednesday, the Sensex rose by 1,016 points to close at 58,649. The Nifty index gained 293 points to close at 17,469. Nifty and Sensex have gained nearly 3.5 per cent in the past two days.
But the past few days of the rally has come on the back of buying support from the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who made cash market purchases worth ₹12,531 crore this month.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities, said: “Positive global cues, coupled with the continuation of an accommodative policy stance of the RBI by holding rates, fired up the bulls today even as the central bank decided to enhance the variable reverse repo rate auctions to rebalance liquidity.”
Further, markets shrugged Omicron fears as recent reports suggested that the variant currently does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous Covid variants, and is not likely to fully dodge vaccine protections.
But FPIs have been cautious on India’s stock markets for the past several months since the data suggest that the large part of the rally has been a result of the domestic buying, analysts said. This year, FPIs have made direct equity purchases worth ₹28,422 crore.
But analysts say secondary market buying is very low since a huge portion of this year’s FPI fund flows has also gone into the IPOs and other primary market instruments. In December, FPIs made net purchases in the index futures worth ₹450 crore and ₹3,965 crore in the stock futures segment, provisional data showed.
On Wednesday, all the sectoral indices on the BSE, including PSU bank, auto, IT indices rose by 2 per cent each. BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained over 1 percent each.
“Nifty has broken out of the downward channel. It should continue higher on short covering in derivatives especially above 17,500 where maximum call writing exists,” said Rohit Srivastava, chief strategist, Indiacharts.
As markets started gaining ground, the primary markets too came back to life. The IPO of RateGain Travel Technologies, which provides travel and hospitality solutions, was subscribed 56 per cent as of 1:15 pm on Day 2, largely on support of retail investors. The retail investors portion was subscribed by 3.11 times of the portion set aside for them.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...