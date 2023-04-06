Stocks of most real estate companies were up in morning trades on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Real estate developers were apprehensive that a further rate hike - something even as low as 25 basis points expected by the market - would have a negative sentiment on housing demand.

At 10.53 am, Godrej Properties was up 3.8 per cent at ₹1096.50, DLF was up 2.8 per cent at ₹377.10, Sobha Ltd was up 1.6 per cent at ₹448.85, Brigade Enterprises was up nearly 1 per cent at ₹473.35, while mall operator Phoenix Mills was up 0.7 per cent at ₹1305.25 on the NSE.

Also read: Markets gain after RBI opts for a pause in rate hike

The Nifty Realty index was also up 2.1 per cent at 401.35 points.

RBI has already raised the repo rate by 250 bps since May last year and a good portion of that has been passed on by banks and housing finance companies to borrowers.

The hike in rates has also raised cost of funds for developers, many of whom are already struggling with cash flows and funding constraints.

Also read: RBI marginally raises FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.5%

The pause in the rate hike cycle has come as a huge relief for the sector, that had earlier petitioned the RBI.