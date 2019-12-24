Broker's call: RITES (Buy)

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
Axis Securities
RITES (Buy)
CMP: ₹281.85
Target: ₹328
Key takeaways: a) RITES standalone order book stand at ₹5,833 crore (about 3x FY19 revenue). Management expect pick up in H2 would help them end FY20 with over ₹8000 cr order book. Order book is expected to grow by +17 per cent in FY20 over FY19 which provides strong revenue visibility for next 2-3 years.
Railways projects have started to roll out and RITES would be key beneficiary of this across all the transportation sector. Order book is well diversified with high margin consultancy and low margin turnkey business contributing 41 per cent each. 16 per cent pertains to exports order whereas as leasing business contributes least at 2.5 per cent.
b) EBIDTA margin in Q2FY20 at 26.3 per cent rose by 130 bps on quarterly basis due to strong execution while increasing turnkey contribution resulted in fall in margins on yearly basis. Operating margin for consultancy is 48 per cent for Q2FY20 while Turnkey business generated improved 4.2 per cent operating margin. Turnkey order book is witnessing strong traction and stands similar to that of consultancy, however, execution period of turnkey projects is higher than consultancy. Consultancy business contribution in total revenue would remain stable in near term.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
After losing 20% last year, the stock is now recovering
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...