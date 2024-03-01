Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd unveiled its latest property, Regenta Place Vasco, marking its expansion into Goa’s market. Situated in the Mormugao peninsula region amidst Vasco da Gama, the company informed that this property is Royal Orchid’s dedication to preserving historical legacies while venturing into key markets.

With a backdrop of Vaddem Lake and a natural harbor, Regenta Place Vasco offers 37 well-appointed accommodations, blending luxury with Goan hospitality. Positioned 3.2 km from Dabolim International Airport and 1.9 km from Vasco da Gama Railways Station, it caters to both business and leisure travellers.

Also read: Royal Orchid expands footprint in Andhra Pradesh

Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “Goa is not only a renowned tourist destination but also a thriving business hub.” Philip Logan, COO of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “Our expansion strategy in Goa underscores our commitment to offering exceptional experiences in iconic destinations,” The company reported that Regenta Place Vasco has amenities, including a swimming pool, multi-cuisine restaurant, conference hall, and a banquet hall spanning 1,485 sqft, ideal for social gatherings and weddings.

The shares were up by 1.15 per cent to ₹399.85 at 12:10 pm on the BSE.