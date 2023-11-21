Rushil Decor Ltd’s shares were up by 0.44 per cent after the company achieved the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)‘s Green Building certification for its new MDF board plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has implemented eco-friendly measures, including rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, energy conservation, and use of recycled materials.

According to the company, the facility achieved 40 per cent reduction in energy consumption, 30 per cent reduction in water consumption, and treated 100 per cent of wastewater at its sewage treatment plant.

The Andhra Pradesh government has provided a 50 per cent reimbursement incentive for capital expenditure related to green measures. The plant, spread across 26 acres, utilises building and energy management systems, CFC-free refrigerants, and heat-resistant roofs to enhance energy performance.

The shares were up by 0.44 per cent at Rs 356.10 at 12.16 pm on the BSE.