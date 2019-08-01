Broker's call: Sanofi India (Reduce)

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
Centrum Broking
Sanofi India (Reduce)
CMP: ₹6,067
Target: ₹6,000
Sanofi India delivered results below our estimates in Q2 CY19. Sanofi reported Revenue growth almost in-line with industry growth of 9 per cent. Revenue for the quarter grew by 9.4 per cent y-o-y at ₹748 crore (Estimate: ₹752 crore).
SIL derives about 30 per cent of its revenues from exports which expected to grow in-line with Industry. In domestic market we expect SIL to report good growth from its strong existing brands, launch of new products and strong portfolio of anti-diabetes products. In October 2018, Advent International acquired Sanofi’s European generic business. Sanofi Group has signed a 5-year supply agreement with Advent for continuing to source products from India. We have reduced our earnings by 6.5 per cent for CY19E and 12 per cent by CY20E adjusting for higher material cost.
We expect domestic-oriented pharma companies to attract a higher valuation compared to those with global operations given pricing pressure in the US and currency fluctuations in EMs.
We have valued SIL at 27x CY20E EPS of ₹ 219, with a ‘Reduce’ rating and target price of ₹6,000.
Key risks to our call include regulatory issues, any additions from key brands to NLEM list and slowdown of the domestic pharma market.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...