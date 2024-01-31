Sarveshwar Foods Limited extended its procurement reach by establishing two additional SFL Choupals (procurement facilitation centres) in Kulgam and Doda. These centres will facilitate the direct procurement of agricultural products such as walnuts, rajma, apple, black morels (gucchi), kala jeera, and other Himalayan products from local farmers.

The company reported the move adds to its network of 12 SFL Choupals across the Jammu and Kashmir Region, aiming to streamline the procurement process and engage with farmers throughout the crop cycle.

The centre is to provide information, including price discovery, agricultural know-how, and practices, contributing to improved farm productivity and income for local farmers.

However, the shares were down by 0.14 per cent to ₹7.23 at 11.51 am on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit