Sensex down 956 points intraday, Nifty below 16,300

Benchmark indices were trading in deep red during the afternoon on Friday.

Market opened on a negative note amid weak global cues. Indices extended losses in the first half witnessing across the board selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 54,364.27, down 956.01 points or 1.73 per cent, near the day’s low of 54,345.93. It recorded an intraday high of 54,780.78. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,210.70, down 267.40 points or 1.62 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,324.70 and a low of 16,208.05.

Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, Grasim and Shree Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Hindalco, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Wipro were the top losers.

Rising oil prices and inflation concerns have impacted investor sentiments. Further, weakening rupee has also added to investor concerns.

Rupee recorded a new low of 77.82 against the US dollar in opening trade.

All in red

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the red.

Nifty Financial Services was down over 2 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Metal were each down nearly 2 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty were each down nearly 1 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.93 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.17 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.76 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.68 per cent.

The volatility index rose 1.43 per cent to 19.42.