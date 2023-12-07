December 07, 2023 10:02

Nifty closed with strong 5% gains in November on the back of positive global market sentiment. The Mid cap Index and Small cap Index outperformed the Large cap Index and were up 10% and 12%, respectively. The key triggers for the rally was, US Fed keeping interest rate unchanged in their policy review. Their dovish remarks made towards the end of the month indicated that they may slow down the pace of tightening going forward. Sector-wise, all sectoral indices ended on a higher note. Realty (+18%), Pharma (11%) and Auto (10%) sectors outperformed, while FMCG (+3.4%) and Banks (+3.8%) underperformed.

FIIs infused US$1.1bn into Indian equities during November followed by another US$1.2bn on the first day of December alone. DII flows remained strong with inflows of USD1.7b during the month. Other key developments were BJP, the ruling party at the Center winning 3 of the 4 state election conducted in November, Moody’s downgrading its outlook on US debt to negative from stable, Reserve Bank of India tightening norms for personal loans and credit cards in the form of higher capital requirements as a precautionary move and IMF and S&P global rating raising its GDP growth forecast for India.

On the macro-economic front, October CPI inflation moderated to 4.87% from 5.02% in September, September IIP growth moderated to 5.8 vs 10.3% in August and GST collections for November showed 15% YoY growth led by good festive demand. The NSE500 companies delivered strong earnings performance in 2QFY24, led by healthy earnings performance from the BFSI and Auto sectors. Key sectors with upward earnings revisions to estimates included Industrials, Healthcare, Energy and Auto while sectors with earnings ‘miss’ and earnings downgrades included Telecom, Materials and IT.

Outlook

Dovish US FED statement on incremental rate hikes has boosted the global investor sentiment, while the recent BJP win in the 4 state elections has given a boost to the domestic investor sentiment as it indicates increased probability for political continuity in 2024. We remain optimistic on Indian equity markets on medium to long term driven by strong economic growth. However post the sharp runup in markets in the recent months, we are cautious on the near-term return potential of the equity markets. Mid-Caps and Small Caps in general have become more expensive after the recent runup. Weak (low growth + low quality) Mid Caps and Small Caps are in bubble zone and caution is advised. Strong (high growth + high quality) Mid Caps and Small Caps present opportunity for long term investors. On a relative top-down basis we are finding better upside in large-caps stocks versus mid-caps and small-cap stocks. Globally we are seeing growth slow-down in developed markets due to elevated interest rates along coupled with sticky inflation situation. This will have an adverse impact of export oriented businesses in India.

In India rural consumption continues to remain weak and Government measures to boost the same is key near-term monitorable. On an overall basis we are positively biased towards domestic oriented industries and are selective on the export oriented industries.