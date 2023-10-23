October 23, 2023 11:32

The October MPC meeting minutes show the RBI’s concerns about inflation generalization due to supply shocks, while worry about growth was minimal. Progress on FC the ongoing disinflation process will remain key to rate action going ahead. All MPC members emphasized the persistence of inflationary pressures resulting from repeated supply shocks. Liquidity management also found importance in the minutes, with several members voicing the need for active management. OMO sales were cited as an option, while the Governor maintained that operations would stay nimble and two-sided. The RBI is likely to remain on hold for the rest of FY24, as inflation moderates.

Progress on disinflation to guide rate action

The October MPC meeting minutes show the RBI’s concerns on inflation generalization due to supply shocks, while pain around growth was minimal. Progress of the ongoing disinflation process will remain key to rate action going ahead, with Dr Patra stating that within the MPC’s dual mandate, price stability has primacy and only when it is secured on an enduring basis can attention turn to growth.

Concern rises on inflation generalization due to supply shocks

All MPPC members emphasized the persistence of inflationary pressures resulting from repeated supply shocks. They observed that while such shocks are temporary, their intensity has risen, thus heightening the potential for widespread inflation. Governor Das specifically pointed out that the recurrent occurrence of these shocks intensified the risks of: 1) potential loss of credibility in the monetary policy; and 2) the disconnection of inflation expectations. Meanwhile, Dr Varma remarked that a slight monsoon deficit was likely to cause brief inflation spikes rather than a prolonged increase in inflation.

Liquidity management to stay active

Some MPC members underscored the importance of actively managing liquidity. Governor Das acknowledged the expectation of sufficient liquidity in upcoming months, especially with an anticipated increase in government spending. However, he noted the potential offset due to CIC leakage. Dr. Goyal stressed on the need for precise liquidity adjustments for maintaining the WACR within the LAF corridor band. She noted that the current fine-tuning of liquidity was insufficient for aligning the WACR with the MPC-mandated repo rate, especially given the varied short-term liquidity shocks. To counter such impacts, adjustments in durable liquidity, facilitated through tools such as OMOs, were deemed necessary. Governor Das underscored the RBI’s flexible and adaptive approach to liquidity management. He gave assurance that the RBI would maintain its agility, actively managing liquidity by conducting necessary operations, including OMO sales, as required from time to time.

RBI to stay on hold in FY24

On net, the minutes reflect the MPC’s renewed focus on returning inflation to the 4% target amid recurring shocks. We currently see FY24E inflation at ~5.2% (RBI: 5.4%). With core inflation easing in September, it is likely to undershoot headline by ~60-65bps in FY24E. Liquidity conditions have eased somewhat, with the release of I-CRR funds and higher government spending, which will be offset by a pick-up in festive spending. Easing core inflation and relatively-elevated food inflation in H2FY24 will keep the RBI on hold, with a focus on the durable elements of inflation.