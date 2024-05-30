May 30, 2024 08:59

Heritage Foods: Net profit at Rs 40.5 cr vs Rs 17.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 950.6 cr vs Rs 817.6 cr. (YoY)

Entero: Net profit at Rs 21 cr vs loss Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 1034 cr vs Rs 887 cr. (YoY)

Genus Power: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs loss Rs 11 cr, Revenue at Rs 420 cr vs Rs 202 cr. (YoY)

Aadhar: Net profit at Rs 202 cr vs Rs 141 cr, Revenue at Rs 334 cr vs Rs 263 cr. (YoY)

Cummins: Net profit at Rs 561 cr vs Rs 318 cr, Revenue at Rs 2316 cr vs Rs 1926 cr. (YoY)

GMR Airports: Net loss of ₹167.6 cr vs ₹loss of ₹638.9 cr, Revenue up 29.5% at ₹2,446.8 cr vs ₹1,889.7 cr (YoY)

SJVN: Net profit at Rs 61.1 cr vs Rs 17.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 482.9 cr vs Rs 503.8 cr. (YoY)

Samvardhana Motherson: Net profit at Rs 1372 cr vs Rs 654 cr, Revenue at Rs 27,058 cr vs Rs 22,517 cr. (YoY)

Banco Products: Net profit at Rs 68.2 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 723.9 cr vs Rs 609.3 cr. (YoY)

Bajaj Steel: Net profit at Rs 22.55 cr vs Rs 17.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 174 cr vs Rs 120 cr. (YoY)

M. K. Protiens: Net profit at Rs 5.83 cr vs Rs 2.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 86.75 cr vs Rs 68.86 cr. (YoY)

SJVN: Company in pact with Indian Oil for JV in renewable, new tech projects

Avantel: Company gets Rs 110 crore order for supply of SATCOM equipment from Defence Ministry

BOROSIL: Company is planning to launch new glass products and expand its product line to replace plastic and steel products

Intellect: Company unveils ground breaking emach. ai composed and contextual platforms ICPX and IAPX to reimagine corporate procurement and accounts payable processes

HPCL: Company has signed MOU with oil India limited to collaborate on conventional & alternative energy portfolio

HCL TECH: Company infuses GENAI into MRO solution to redefine enterprises asset utilization.

NMDC: Company to seek nod to add more mining areas in Karnataka & Chattisgarh.

JWL: Receives ARIA approval to start the commercial production of Battery Operated Light Commercial Vehicles

Prestige: Company says GDV of projects expected to launch in the FY 2025 is 59,000 cr rupees

Infosys: Company launches AI-led innovations for Roland-Garros 2024 in partnership with French Tennis federation.

KIOCL: Pellet Plant Unit of the Company situated at Mangalore has resumed its operation

Power Mech Projects: Company secures an order worth Rs 563 crore from BHEL to construct a nuclear power plant

Yatra: Yatra Online Unveils Gen AI-Powered Expense Management Solution for SMEs and Large Enterprises

Axis Bank/ICICI Bank: At the same time, S&P has also revised upward its Stand-Alone Credit Profile of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank by one notch each

HPCL: MG Motor India collaborates with HPCL to expand EV charging network in India.

RAMS Solutions: Company announces expansion of strategic partnership with Ramco Systems

Adani Energy: Company Looking to redeploy surplus fund for future growth

RVNL: Company gets order worth Rs 38 crore for signalling work

Hind Composites: Net profit at Rs 8 cr vs Rs 10 cr, Revenue at Rs 78.6 cr vs Rs 78 cr. (YoY)

Hindustan Oil: Net profit at Rs 70.6 cr vs Rs 106.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 330.6 cr vs Rs 193.4 cr. (YoY)

Munjal Showa: Net profit at Rs 7.8 cr vs Rs 21.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 294.3 cr vs Rs 298.9 cr. (YoY)

Medicamen: Net profit at Rs 3.1 cr vs Rs 4 cr, Revenue at Rs 45 cr vs Rs 37.1 cr. (YoY)

Dredging Corp: Net loss at Rs 23.5 cr vs profit of Rs 27.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 277.9 cr vs Rs 265.4 cr. (YoY)

RHI Magnesita: Net loss at Rs 257.9 cr vs Rs 679.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 943.3 cr vs Rs 874.8 cr. (YoY)

ISGEC: Net profit at Rs 72 cr vs Rs 93 cr, Revenue at Rs 1868 cr vs Rs 2043 cr. (YoY)

Tata Steel: Net profit at Rs 611 crore versus poll of Rs 942 crore, Revenue at Rs 58690 crore versus poll of Rs 58170 crore

Suprajit: Net profit at Rs 59.0 cr vs Rs 41.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 783 cr vs Rs 699 cr. (YoY)

NOCIL: Net profit at Rs 42.0 cr vs Rs 30.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 357 cr vs Rs 341 cr. (YoY)

Bata: Net profit at Rs 64.0 cr vs Rs 66.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 798 cr vs Rs 779 cr. (YoY)

Lemon Tree: Net profit at Rs 84.0 cr vs Rs 59.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 327 cr vs Rs 253 cr. (YoY)

Shriram Prop: Net profit at Rs 20.0 cr vs Rs 16.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 302 cr vs Rs 118 cr. (YoY)

Mishra Dhatu: Net profit at ₹46.3 cr vs ₹66.3 cr, Revenue at ₹405.5 cr vs ₹344.6 cr (YoY)

Aditya Birla Capital: Company invests Rs 300 crore in arm Aditya Birla Housing Finance on rights basis

RR Kabel: TPG Asia to sell entire 5% stake worth Rs 1000 cr (4-5% discount)

KFINTECH: General Atlantic Singapore to sell upto 6.8% stake worth Rs 833 cr (4% discount)

CESC: Minor fire incident at its subsidiary’s plant Haldia (600 MW) in West Bengal

Kuantum Papers: Net profit at Rs 33.89 cr vs Rs 65.05 cr, Revenue at Rs 300 cr vs Rs 344 cr. (YoY)

Rana Sugar: Net profit at Rs 21.7 cr vs Rs 45.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 421.2 cr vs Rs 461.1 cr. (YoY)

Solara Active: Net loss at Rs 255 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 299 cr vs Rs 381 cr. (YoY)

MTNL: Net loss at Rs 784 cr vs Rs 749.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 209 cr vs Rs 219 cr. (YoY)

ITI: The Arbitral Tribunal accepted some of the claims of HCL and rejected claims of ITI

IRB Infra: Promoters to sell 4% stake worth Rs 1512cr (upto 13% discount)