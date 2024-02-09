Stock Market highlights | Share Market highlights - Find here all the updates related to the Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 9 February 2024. --
ALL UPDATES
- February 09, 2024 16:31
Stock market live updates: Stock markets rebound on buying in bank shares, Reliance
The benchmark Sensex rebounded by 167 points in volatile trade on Friday amid buying in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 71,595.49. During the day, it hit a high of 71,676.49 and a low of 71,200.31. Read more
The Nifty rose by 64.55 points or 0.30 per cent to 21,782.50.
- February 09, 2024 16:08
Stock market live updates: Rupee slips 7 paise to close at 83.03 against dollar
The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to 83.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices in the international market. Read more
- February 09, 2024 15:56
Stock market live updates: Market ends in green, lifted by banking stocks
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services: “After a volatile session, the market ended on a positive note, aided by a rebound in banking stocks, after yesterday’s sell-off. Mid- and small-cap indices bled the most as sentiment on the broader indices remains vigilant due to their rich valuation. Caution prevails in the market ahead of the release of US, UK, and Indian inflation data next week, while the US 10-year yield is inching higher.”
- February 09, 2024 15:31
Stock Market Live Updates: NCL Industries declares Interim Dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share
- February 09, 2024 15:30
Share Market Today: Easy Trip Planners rises 4.4% after growth inEaseMyTrip.com’s results
EaseMyTrip.com’s EBITDA reached ₹653.7 million, up by 10.9% year-on-year, with a Profit After Tax of ₹456.6 million, reflecting a 9.5% year-on-year growth.
Easy Trip Planners stock declines by 4.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹50.15.
- February 09, 2024 15:26
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems’ subsidiary receives $1,450 penalty from tax dept
Persistent Systems informed that the Virginia Department of Taxation ordered a Penalty – $1,457.26 levied on Subsidiary Entity namely Persistent Systems.
- February 09, 2024 15:24
Share Market Today: SMS Pharma surges 12% after issuing convertible equity warrants, 8% rise in Q3 revenue
The shares of SMS Pharmaceuticals surged 12.08 percent and are trading at Rs 146.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange shortly before the closing of trading hours on Friday. The board of the Hyderabad-based company approved raising of funds through Issue of convertible equity warrants to the Promoters/Promoters Group by issuing up to Ninety lakhs warrants convertible in one or more tranches to equity shares of Rs 1 - each of the company at an issue price of Rs 127 including premium of Rs.126) for each warrant, aggregating to Rs.114,30 crore by way of preferential issue.
The drug maker posted an 8 percent increase in total revenue at Rs 161 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 as against Rs 149 crore in the same period last year.
The net profit more than doubled at Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 5 crore in the year-ago period.
- February 09, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Updates: PNC Infratech falls 3.74% after incorporating SPV
PNC Infratech has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Company in the name of ‘WESTERN BHOPAL BYPASS PRIVATE LIMITED’ as a Special Purpose Vehicle.
PNC stock falls 3.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹427.30.
- February 09, 2024 15:06
NSE today: Major gainers and losers at 3
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Grasim (5.02%), Apollo Hospitals (3.52%), SBI (3.18%), Sun Pharma (3.03%), ICICI Bank (2.31%)
Major losers:
M&M (-2.27%), ONGC (-2.16%), UPL (-1.96%), NTPC (-1.86%), Bharti Airtel (-1.75%)
- February 09, 2024 15:06
Market Update: 1,224 stocks advance, 2,587 stocks decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on Feb 9, 2024, were 1,224 against 2,587 stocks that declined; 102 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,913. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 345, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34.
- February 09, 2024 15:03
Market Update: Sensex gains 125 pts; Nifty above above 21,780
The BSE Sensex rose 125.35 pts or 0.18% to 71,553.78. The NSE Nifty increased 67.60 pts or 0.31% to 21,785.55.
- February 09, 2024 14:57
Stock Market Today: Kothari Petrochemicals posts rise in net profit; declares interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share
Kothari Petrochemicals has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share.
The company has reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹14.40 crore as against ₹13.48 crore in Dec 2022.
Stock declines by 2.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹144.30.
- February 09, 2024 14:52
Share Market Live Updates: Pfizer stock falls 3.66% after posting a decline in Q3 net profit
Pfizer has reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹129.98 crore as against ₹150.66 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
The stock fell 3.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,350.
- February 09, 2024 14:41
Share Market Today: Chandra Prabhu Intl acquires 2.68 acre land for real estate biz, stock falls
Chandra Prabhu International has completed the acquisition/purchase of the land parcel of an area measuring approx. 2.68 acres at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to engage in real estate business.
Stock traded at ₹33 on the BSE, down by 2.91%.
- February 09, 2024 14:37
Stock Market Today: Diamond Power Infra rises after reporting a decline in Q3 net loss
Diamond Power Infrastructure has reported a net loss of ₹5.27 crore in the quarter ended Dec 2023, as against ₹15.44 crore loss in the quarter ended Dec 2022.
Shares trade at ₹283.35 on the NSE, up by 2%.
- February 09, 2024 14:21
Share Market Live Updates: Indigo Paints rises after posting growth in Q3 net profit
Indigo Paints reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹37.70 crore as against ₹26.26 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
Stock trades at ₹1,452.55, up by 0.70%.
- February 09, 2024 14:20
Stock Market Today: Mahindra inks a MoU with Embraer to procure C-390s from IAF
Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly fulfill the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft by the Indian Air Force in its upcoming Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement project. The MoU was signed at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi.
M&M stock declined 2.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,648.70.
- February 09, 2024 14:17
Share Market Today: Paras Defence falls 4% after posting a decline in Q3 net profit
Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹7.60 crore as against ₹10.51 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
Stock declines by 3.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹774.45.
- February 09, 2024 14:08
Market Update: Sensex gains 96 pts; Nifty above 21,700
The BSE Sensex rose 95.55 points or 0.13% to 71,523.98. The NSE Nifty gained 31.15 points or 0.14% to 21,749.10.
- February 09, 2024 14:01
Stock Market Live Today: Prakash Industries falls 4.8% after posting Q3 results
Prakash Industries said that the company has achieved Net Sales of ₹885 crore and EBITDA of ₹130 crore, reflecting growth of 16% and 25%, respectively, over the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
However, the stock fell 4.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹194.75.
- February 09, 2024 13:49
Stock Market Live Today: Emami to close operations of the unit located at Dongari Village in Maharashtra.
- February 09, 2024 13:49
Stock Market Live Today: Mold-Tek Packaging’s Q3 net profit declines to ₹14.19 crore, stock slightly down by 0.05% on NSE
Mold-Tek Packaging has reported net profit for quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹14.19 crore as against ₹16.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹877.10 on the NSE, down by 0.05%.
- February 09, 2024 13:48
Stock Market Live Today: SML Isuzu reports Q3 net profit of ₹2.68 crore, stock dips 2.28% on NSE
SML Isuzu has reported net profit for quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹2.68 crore as against loss of ₹0.13 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Stock trades at ₹1,573.90 on the NSE, down by 2.28%.
- February 09, 2024 13:47
Stock Market Live Today: Datamatics Global Q3 net profit slides, stock falls 7.02%
Datamatics Global has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹16.74 crore as against ₹25.24 crore in Dec 2022 quarter.
Stock slumps 7.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹664.65.
- February 09, 2024 13:35
Stock Market Live Today: Sapphire Foods names Priya Adiseshan as Chief People Officer; stock up 0.89% on NSE
Sapphire Foods India has appointed Priya Adiseshan, as Chief People Officer, effective from February 9, 2024.
Stock trades at ₹1,377.95 on the NSE, up by 0.89%.
- February 09, 2024 13:34
Stock Market Live Today: PSP projects plans ₹300 crore QIP fundraising; stock dips 4.60% on NSE
PSP Projects board has approved raising of funds through QIP for ₹300 crore.
PSP Projects stock declines by 4.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹750.05.
- February 09, 2024 13:32
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative USFDA nod for dexamethasone tablets; stock falls 1.71%
Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from USFDA to manufacture and market Dexamethasone Tablets USP, 1 mg.
Stock declines by 1.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹788.30.
- February 09, 2024 12:59
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers of Nifty Bank stocks
Bank of Baroda (2.84%)
SBI (1.96%)
ICICI BANK (1.79%)
Axis Bank (0.87%)
- February 09, 2024 12:58
Stock Market Live Today: Sakuma Exports ventures into maize procurement, targets ₹500 crore turnover; stock drops 5.82% to ₹25.10
Sakuma Exports Ltd. has announced entry into maize procurement business with projected turnover of upto ₹500 Crore.
Stock trades at ₹25.10 on the NSE, down by 5.82%.
- February 09, 2024 12:57
Stock Market Live Today: BSE and Maharashtra Govt sign MoU to promote SME listing
BSE Limited, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, and Government of Maharashtra (GoMH) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 2024 to foster the growth, development, and progress of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and MSME entrepreneurs by promoting the listing of SMEs on the BSE SME board.
The Government of Maharashtra is committed to advancing the interests of the MSME sector. BSE, recognized as a stock exchange under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, brings its extensive experience and expertise to the collaboration.
Under the terms of the MoU, both parties have agreed to undertake collaborative programs and activities to sensitize the investor network about the advantages of listing for SMEs and startups. This includes guiding potential listed entities to attend capacity-building programs aimed at enhancing their understanding of the listing process and its benefits. As a part of MoU, BSE and GoMH will conduct collaborative programs and activities to raise awareness among investors about the benefits of SME and startup listing.
BSE will also assist MSMEs in connecting with intermediaries like merchant bankers, registrar, transfer agent, depositories and others. Under the MoU, BSE will also guide the MSMEs on anything regarding capital markets, capital raising mechanism and regulatory compliance and requirement. BSE will work with GoMH for educating the MSMEs through BSE products and platforms.
- February 09, 2024 12:56
Stock Market Live Today: Tata Motors ramp up capacity for electric Punch
Automaker Tata Motors has ramped up its production capacity to accommodate the demand uptick of its electric vehicle -- Punch. Punch is the first offering from the carmaker’s electric vehicle architecture -- acti.ev.
Punch.ev, which was introduced in January at an introductory price of ₹10.99 lakh, has a separate offering for longer ranges. The vehicle’s price can go up to ₹14.49 lakh depending on the personas. The car has a top speed of 140 kmph and a battery pack of 25kWh, which offers a range of 315 km, whereas the longer-range Punch.ev has a battery pack of 35kWh that offers a range of 421 km.
- February 09, 2024 12:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: DCX Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 350 | M Cap Rs. 3903 Cr | 52 W H/L 393/138
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 198 Cr (-36% QoQ, -44.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 309.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 356 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 10.8 Cr (-43% QoQ, -53% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 19 Cr, YoY Rs. 23.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 5.5% vs QoQ 6.2%, YoY 6.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 11.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 20.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 17.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.9x TTM EPS
- February 09, 2024 12:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. | CMP Rs. 431 | M Cap Rs. 10304 Cr | 52 W H/L 457/146
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 743.9 Cr (50% QoQ, 29.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 495.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 574.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 110.5 Cr (76.4% QoQ, 87.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 62.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 59 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.8% vs QoQ 12.6%, YoY 10.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 91 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 46.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 43.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 47.4x TTM EPS
- February 09, 2024 12:47
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Ircon International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 229 | M Cap Rs. 21505 Cr | 52 W H/L 281/50
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2884.2 Cr (-3.4% QoQ, 22.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2986.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 2346.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 213.4 Cr (-1.1% QoQ, 27.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 215.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 166.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.4% vs QoQ 7.2%, YoY 7.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 244.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 250.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 190 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 24.4x FY24E EPS
- February 09, 2024 12:47
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. | CMP Rs. 441 | M Cap Rs. 22044 Cr | 52 W H/L 452/204
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3710.6 Cr (11.9% QoQ, 16.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3497.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3316.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 3192.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 564.1 Cr (49.5% QoQ, 25.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 489.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 377.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 448.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.2% vs expectation of 14%, QoQ 11.4%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 179.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 122.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 23.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 139.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.0x FY25E EPS
- February 09, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ITD Cementation India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 334 | M Cap Rs. 5735 Cr | 52 W H/L 350/94
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Order book came at 20825 Cr vs 22080 Cr QoQ vs 21187 Cr YoY
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2017.2 Cr (25.3% QoQ, 52% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1849.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1610.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1327 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 204.8 Cr (29.5% QoQ, 96.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 178.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 158.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 104 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.2% vs expectation of 9.6%, QoQ 9.8%, YoY 7.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 78.6 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 64.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 53.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 36.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.3x FY24E EPS
- February 09, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Zydus Wellness Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1607 | M Cap Rs. 10224 Cr | 52 W H/L 1721/1390
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 403.2 Cr (-8.3% QoQ, -3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 437.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 439.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 415.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 12.9 Cr (-22.3% QoQ, -54.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 30.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 16.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 28.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 3.2% vs expectation of 6.9%, QoQ 3.8%, YoY 6.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 0.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 21 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 19.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.2x FY25E EPS
- February 09, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: Kirloskar Industries Q3 net profit at ₹4.48 crore; stock falls 4.18% to ₹4,020
Kirloskar Industries has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹4.48 crore as against ₹4.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Shares trade at ₹4,020 on the NSE, down by 4.18%.
- February 09, 2024 12:45
Stock Market Live Today: MRF declares ₹3 interim dividend; record date set for February 21
MRF board has declared second interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year ending March,2024. The Company has fixed February 21, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend. It will be paid on or after March 4, 2024.
MRF stock trades at ₹1,38,103.10 on the NSE, down by 3.07%.
- February 09, 2024 12:36
Stock Market Live Today: Petronet LNG to supply gas to Sri Lanka
Petronet will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG), to Sri Lanka, beginning 2025, which will be utilised to run power plans with 300 megawatt (MW) capacity.
Initially, the LNG will be supplied through containers, and later the state run company, will establish a floating storage re-gasification unit (FSRU), in the island nation.
- February 09, 2024 12:34
Stock Market Live Today: ESAF Small Finance Bank posts 200% surge in Q3 net profit
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited has reported a robust growth in its net profit at ₹112 crore, which surged by 200 per cent in Q3 of FY24.
The net interest income grew 32 per cent to ₹597 crore. The pre-provisioning operating profit increased 20 per cent to ₹288 crore in Q3 FY24. The return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 2.3 and 25.5 per cent respectively.
- February 09, 2024 12:32
Stock Market Live Today: Yatra Online offers complimentary prime membership; stock rises 2% to ₹173.75
Yatra Online Ltd announced the offering of the complimentary Yatra Prime Membership to its shareholders as on February 02, 2024.
Yatra Online stock rise by 2% on the NSE, trading at ₹173.75.
- February 09, 2024 12:31
Stock Market Live Today: BEMl’s Q3 revenue up by 1% to ₹1047 crore. Stock slumps 7.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,255.15.
- February 09, 2024 12:30
Nifty Today: Major stocks that had hit a 52-week high on NSE
:Orchid Pharma (16.36%)
Prism Johnson (13.49%)
Apollo Pipes (9.63%)
Yes Bank (5.33%)
Cyient DLM (5.21%)
- February 09, 2024 12:16
Stock Market Live Today: Reliance to open ‘Swadesh’ store in an iconic Eros Cinema theatre in Mumbai
Reliance Industries has taken on lease two floors of the Eros cinema building in south Mumbai, an iconic art deco style theatre, where it plans to open a brand new ‘Swadesh’ store with an area of around 20,000-25,000 square feet with space designated for food and beverages.
- February 09, 2024 12:15
Stock Market Live Today: Coforge opens public library in Noida; stock falls 1.68% to ₹6,499.30
Coforge has inaugurated a public library in Sector 59, Noida. Coforge stock declines by 1.68% on the BSE, trading at ₹6,499.30.
- February 09, 2024 12:13
Stock Market Live Today: Airtel faces penalty notice; stock drops 1.65% to ₹1,123.30
Bharti Airtel is in receipt of a notice from Department of Telecommunications, Karnataka LSA (DoT), imposing a penalty of ₹3,06,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
Stock declines by 1.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,123.30.
- February 09, 2024 12:08
Share Market Today: SEL Manufacturing announces new Chairperson; shares goes up 0.34% on NSE
SEL Manufacturing announced that Meghna Mahendra Savla has been appointed as Chairperson of the company with effect from February 7, 2024.
Shares trade at ₹89.40 on the NSE, up by 0.34%.
- February 09, 2024 12:06
Reliance to open 'Swadesh' store in an iconic Eros Cinema theatre in Mumbai
Reliance Industries has taken on lease two floors of the Eros cinema building in south Mumbai, an iconic art deco style theatre, where it plans to open a brand new ‘Swadesh’ store with an area of around 20,000-25,000 square feet with space designated for food and beverages.
- February 09, 2024 12:05
Major losers on the NSE at 12
Coal India (-3.42%), ONGC (-3.35%), Hindalco (-3.04%), NTPC (-2.34%), M&M (-2.14%)
- February 09, 2024 12:03
Stock Market Today: Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on Feb 9, 2024, were 938 against 2,782 stocks that declined; 121 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,841. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 308, and those that hit a 52-week low was 31.
- February 09, 2024 11:57
NIfty Today: Top 5 stocks Nifty 50
Sunpharma - 2.32%
Grasim - 2.02%
ApolloHosp - 1.78%
ICICI Bank - 1.74%
SBIN - 1.73%
- February 09, 2024 11:46
Share Market Today: Dixon Technologies’ subsidiary has commenced manufacturing of refrigerators
Dixon Electro Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, has commenced its commercial production to manufacture refrigerators.
Dixon Technologies stock trades at ₹6,226 on the NSE, up by 0.03%.
- February 09, 2024 11:38
Nifty Today: Top losers of Nifty PSU Bank stocks at 11:30 a.m.
UCO Bank (-6.95%)
IOB (-6.49%)
Central Bank (-5.73%)
Bank of Maharashtra (-5.71%)
PSB (-5.29%)
- February 09, 2024 11:35
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex falls 0.14%, Nifty falls 0.27%
BSE Sensex declines by 121.39 points or 0.14% at 71,310.23 as of 11:27 a.m; and Nifty 50 trades at 21,659.25, down by 58.70 pts or 0.27%
- February 09, 2024 11:14
Stock Market Live Today: Zomato stock had hit a 52-week high at ₹151 today, currently trades at ₹144.05, down by 0.03%.
- February 09, 2024 11:13
Stock Market Live Today: J.Kumar Infraprojects secures Mumbai coastal road north project; stock falls 2.94% to ₹654.05
J.Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance in the name of J. Kumar-NCC (JV) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the work of “Mumbai Costal Road North Project- Package B (Bangur Nagar to Mindspace Malad Interchange (Chainage 4+540 to Chainage 6+200) and GMLR Connector (Elevated Road) (Chainage 0+000 to Chainage 4+460) for the total contract cost amounting over ₹4,548 crore.
J.Kumar Infraprojects stock fell 2.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹654.05.
- February 09, 2024 11:12
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex falls 0.23%, Nifty 50 down 0.3% at 11:05 am
BSE Sensex declines by 163.69 pts or 0.23% at 71,264.64 as of 11:05 am; and Nifty 50 trade at 21,652.25, down by 65.70 pts or 0.3%.
- February 09, 2024 11:11
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11:
Schneider Electric (11.09%); Apollo Pipes (10.04%); Grasim (10%); Prism Johnson (6.11%); Olectra (5.09%)
Major losers:
MSTC (-14.88%); Astra (-14.29%); PFC (-11.64%); RVNL (-10.17%); BEML (-9.46%)
- February 09, 2024 11:05
Stock Market Live Today: Creative Newtech partners with Palred Electronics for pTron Distribution; stock falls 1.92% to ₹763.30
Creative Newtech Ltd has announced tie-up with Palred Electronics to distribute their pTron brand of products across the country.
Creative Newtech stock declines by 1.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹763.30
- February 09, 2024 10:58
Stock Market Live Today: United Nilgiri Tea Estates declares ₹1 interim dividend; stock up 1.14% to ₹336.05
United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited has declared interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.
Stock rose 1.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹336.05.
- February 09, 2024 10:56
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Feb 09, 2024: Index attempting to recover, buy only if the barrier is breached
Bank Nifty opened today’s session slightly lower at 44,987 as against yesterday’s close of 45,012. But the index recovered and is hovering around 45,325, up 0.7 per cent at the end of the first hour of trade.
The advance/decline ratio of Bank Nifty stands at 9/3, giving it a bullish bias. ICICI Bank, up 1.3 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Punjab National Bank, down 2.7 per cent, is the top loser.
- February 09, 2024 10:55
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Prediction Today – February 09, 2024: Bearish. Go short now and on a rise
Nifty 50 has been volatile today. The index has been oscillating up and down between 21,650 and 21,800. It is currently trading at 21,735, up 0.08 per cent.
Broadly, the sentiment is negative. Important resistance for the day is at 21,800.
- February 09, 2024 10:54
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Capital Small Finance Bank issue closes today
The public issue of Capital Small Finance Bank will close today. The IPO was subscribed 1.19 times so far..
The ₹523-crore initial public offering of Capital Small Finance Bank, with a price band of ₹445-468, received bids for 97.21 lakh shares against an offer of 81.43 lakh shares (net off anchor investors). The minimum lot size is 32 shares.
- February 09, 2024 10:27
Stock Market Live Today: Manali Petrochemicals establishes step-down subsidiary Pennwhite India; stock dips 1.73% to ₹76.85
Manali Petrochemicals has informed that the overseas step-down subsidiary Pennwhite Limited, UK, has incorporated a 100% subsidiary Company in India viz., Pennwhite India Private Limited. The certificate of incorporation from Ministry of Corporate Affairs was received on 08th February 2024.
With this incorporation, Pennwhite India Private Limited has become step-down subsidiary of the Company.
Manali Petrochemicals stock trades at ₹76.85 on the NSE, down by 1.73%.
- February 09, 2024 10:26
Stock Market Live Today: IREDA gets RBI nod for Gift City subsidiary; stock falls 5% to ₹179.60
IREDA had received no objection letter from RBI for setting up of a wholly owned subsidiary in Gift City, Gujarat.
Stock declined by 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹179.60.
- February 09, 2024 10:25
Stock Market Live Today: Jet Freight CFO resigns; stock down 1.03% to ₹14.45
Jet Freight Logistics has informed the resignation of Arvind Kumar Talan, Chief Financial Officer of the company, from the closure of business hours on February 09, 2024.
Jet Freight stock trades at ₹14.45 on the NSE, down by 1.03%.
- February 09, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live Today: LIC displaces Infosys to occupy 4th most valued firm with ₹7.01 lakh crore market cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India has toppled Infosys to 4th place in market capitalisation. The market capitalisation of LIC stood at ₹7.01-lakh crore while Infosys slipped ₹6.95-lakh crore.
Only Reliance, TCS and HDFC Bank are above LIC.
Aided by robust equity profits booked in bourses and strong operational performance, insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 49 per cent jump in the standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, at ₹ 9,444.41 crore (₹6,334.19 crore).
- February 09, 2024 10:14
Stock Market Live Today: RVNL stock slumps 7.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹259.20 after the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.
- February 09, 2024 10:14
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm stock trades at ₹414.90 on the NSE, down by 7.11%
- February 09, 2024 10:13
Stock Market Live Today: Excel Industries CEO resigns; stock trades at ₹860.55, down 2.30%
Excel Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resignation of N R Kannan as Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 30, 2024.
The company’s stock trade at ₹860.55 on the NSE, down by 2.30%
- February 09, 2024 10:12
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex, Nifty trades flat
- February 09, 2024 10:12
Nifty Today: NSE top gainers: Apollo Hospitals, TCS, Reliance Industries, Titan, Bajaj Finance; Major Laggards: BPCL, ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, UP
On the NSE, major gainers were Apollo Hospitals, TCS, Reliance Industries, Titan and Bajaj Finance. Stocks such as BPCL, ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, and UPL were the major laggards.
- February 09, 2024 10:11
Stock Market Live Today: Biocon Biologics partners with Sandoz for biosimilar distribution in Australia
Biocon subsidiary, Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated biosimilar company, has announced a five-year partnership with Sandoz AG (Sandoz). The association aims to promote, sell, and distribute biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Bevacizumab in Australia.
Under the agreement, Sandoz will distribute the Biocon Biologics’ brands, OGIVRI (bTrastuzumab) and ABEVMY (bBevacizumab), and facilitate sustained access of these medications that were previously distributed by another pharmaceutical company to patients in Australia.
- February 09, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: Open Offer: Glenmark Life Sciences
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Nirma Limited
Issue of Public Announcement: 21-September-23
Offer price Rs: 631.20
CMP: Rs 872.60
(%Prem.)/Disc.: -38.2 %
Offer Size : Rs 1343.05 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 2.13 cr
Proposed Acq. : 17.33%
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITY
Start Date: 15 February 2024
End Date: 29 February 2024
Obligation Date: 14 March 2024
Settlement Date: 15 March 2024
- February 09, 2024 09:41
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Ex Bonus 12 February 2024 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Intellivate Capital Ventures Ltd.
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 162.8
K.P. Energy Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1077
- February 09, 2024 09:41
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 12 February 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1737.3
Banaras Beads Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 113.6
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1142.25
Clean Science And Technology Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1372.7
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 911.15
Engineers India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 240.7
Great Eastern Shipping Co.Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 994.2
Goodyear India Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.26
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1373.1
Quess Corp Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 497.2
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.48
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1613.4
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1351.4
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.22
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2648.45
- February 09, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Last day to subscribe to Jana Small Finance Bank
The Bengaluru-headquartered Jana Small Finance Bank’s public issue, which closes today for public subscription, has been subscribed 1.83 times. The IPO received bids for 1.85 crore shares as against an offer of 1.01 crore shares, (net of anchor portion).
The IPO, which comes out with a price band of ₹393-414, has a lot size of 36 shares
- February 09, 2024 09:24
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures edge higher after Israel attacks Rafah, brent at $81.65, WTI at $76.27
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Friday morning as Israel attacked southern city of Rafah on Thursday after rejecting the ceasefire offer by Hamas. At 9.14 am on Friday, April Brent oil futures were at $81.65, up by 0.02 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.27, up by 0.07 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6323 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6307, up by 0.25 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6339 as against the previous close of ₹6325, up by 0.22 per cent.
- February 09, 2024 09:09
Stock Market Live Today: Should you subscribe to the Entero Healthcare IPO?
Entero Healthcare Solutions is a pharmaceutical and healthcare products (medical devices and surgical consumables) distribution company supplying to pharmacies and hospitals. As of FY23, Entero supplies to 81,400 retail pharmacists and 3,400 hospitals and handles more than 64,500 SKU sourced from 1,900 pharma and healthcare companies. The distribution network covers 495 districts through its 74 warehouses as of FY23.
- February 09, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Madhu Kela-backed Rashi Peripherals offer ends today
Among the current IPOs that are opened, Rashi Peripherals has seen higher interest from investors. The IPO which closes today was subscribed 3.19 times.
The initial public offering of Information and communications technology products distributor Rashi Peripherals was subscribed on Day 1 itself, as non-institutional investors (known as HNIs) and retail investors covered their portions fully. The IPO comes out with a price band of ₹295-311 and the market lot is 48 shares.
- February 09, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: SMS Pharmaceuticals plans Rs 114 crore preferential issue
SMS Pharmaceuticals will raise Rs 114 crore by way of preferential issue. The board of the Hyderabad-based company approved raising of funds through Issue of convertible equity warrants to the Promoters/Promoters Group by issuing up to Ninety lakhs warrants convertible in one or more tranches to equity shares of Rs 1 - each of the company at an issue price of Rs 127 including premium of Rs.126) for each warrant, aggregating to Rs.114,30 crore by way of preferential issue, BSE was informed.
- February 09, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Grasim: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2430/sh (Positive)
MS on Page Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 42962/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 163/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 250/sh (Positive)
Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 180/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Cummins: Upgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2600/sh (Positive)
MS on UBL: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2075/sh (Neutral)
MS on Aarti Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 575/sh (Neutral)
MS on Zomato: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 150/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Lupin: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1465/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Lupin: Upgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1460/sh (Neutral)
MS on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1190/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Airtel: Downgrades to Reduce from Neutral; raise target price to Rs 478from Rs 445/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Airtel: Downgrades to Neutral from Buy; raise target price to Rs 1,060 from Rs 990/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on ITC: Downgrades to Hold from Buy; cuts target price to Rs 420/Sh versus Rs 530/Sh (Negative)
- February 09, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 09.02.2024
ALKEM, BAJAJHIND, BANDHANBNK, CAMLINFINE, CAMPUS, CAPLIPOINT, CELLO, CENTRUM, DATAMATICS, DISHTV, DOMS, EASEMYTRIP, EMAMILTD, GLOBUSSPR, GMDCLTD, GODREJIND, GRAUWEIL, HAPPYFORGE, HERANBA, HEROMOTOCO, HINDMOTORS, HONASA, HUDCO, IFCI, INDIGOPNTS, INOXGREEN, INOXWIND, IRFC, ITDC, INOXWIND, KCP, KIRLOSIND, LANDMARK, LUMAXIND, MIDHANI, MOLDTKPAC, MRF, NEOGEN, NIACL, PARAS, PENIND, PFIZER, PIIND, PSPPROJECT, RENUKA, SCI, SJVN, SMLISUZU, TATAPOWER, TEGA, VPRPL, WABAG, ZYDUSLIFE
BANDHANBANK
• NII expected at Rs 2539 crore versus Rs 2080 crore
• EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1731 crore versus Rs 380 crore
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 786 crore versus of Rs 290 crore
EMAMILTD
• Revenue expected at Rs 1001 crore versus Rs 982 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 293 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 30.4% versus 29.8%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 254 crore versus of Rs 237 crore
HEROMOTO
• Revenue expected at Rs 9690 crore versus Rs 8031 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1344 crore versus Rs 924 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.8% versus 11.5%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1049 crore versus of Rs 711 crore
MRF
• Revenue expected at Rs 5986 crore versus Rs 5535 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1052 crore versus Rs 548 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.5% versus 9.91%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 435 crore versus of Rs 169 crore
PIIND
• Revenue expected at Rs 1884 crore versus Rs 1613 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 415 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.0% versus 25.7%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 351 crore versus of Rs 352 crore
SJVN
• Revenue expected at Rs 575 crore versus Rs 552 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 380 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 77.9% versus 68.9%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus of Rs 305 crore
TATAPOWER
• Revenue expected at Rs 15,635 crore versus Rs 14,129 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2860 crore versus Rs 2335 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.3% versus 16.5%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1052 crore versus of Rs 991 crore
ZYDUSLIFE
• Revenue expected at Rs 4451 crore versus Rs 4362 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1035 crore versus Rs 956 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.2% versus 21.9%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 689 crore versus of Rs 622 crore
Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 10.02.2024
ADVENZYMES, AMBER, AUROPHARMA, CHEMCON,DIVISLAB, FLAIR, JAGRAN, KALAMANDIR, MANORAMA, MCX, NAHARSPING, ONGC, TVSELECT, UFLEX, YATHARTH
AMBER
• Revenue expected at Rs 1580 crore versus Rs 1348 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 78.5 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.51% versus 5.82%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 22 crore versus of Rs 14 crore
AUROPHARMA
• Revenue expected at Rs 7442 crore versus Rs 6407 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1550 crore versus Rs 953 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.8% versus 14.8%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 867 crore versus of Rs 491 crore
DIVISLAB
• Revenue expected at Rs 1980 crore versus Rs 1707 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 553 crore versus Rs 408 crore
• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.9% versus 23.9%
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 398 crore versus of Rs 306 crore
MCX
• Revenue expected at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 143 crore
• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 30 lakhs versus Rs 32.7 crore
• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1.6 crore versus of Rs 38 crore
- February 09, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Jefferies Downgrade ITC to Hold with a revised PT of Rs 430 (vs. Rs520 earlier).
- February 09, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 09-FEB-2024
• ASHOKLEY
• AUROPHARMA
• BALRAMCHIN
• BIOCON
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• INDIACEM
• INDUSTOWER
• NATIONALUM
• PNB
• SAIL
• UPL
- February 09, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 09.02.2024
China, Korea, Taiwan @ Market Holiday
12.30 Euro German Final CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
- February 09, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Ramco Cements proposes ₹1403 cr capacity expansion in AP & TN units
The Ramco Cements Ltd has proposed to double the capacity at its Kalavatala integrated cement manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh at an outlay of ₹1250 crore. It also plans to invest ₹153 crore in setting up a waste heat recovery system of 10 MW capacity at Ramasamy Raja Nagar Plant in Tamil Nadu.
- February 09, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI asks Zee Business guest experts to pay ₹7.41 crore for ‘unlawful’ gains
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday asked 15 guest experts including Nirmal Kumar Soni, Partha Sarathi Dhar, Simi Bhaumik, Mudit Goyal, Himanshu Gupta, Ashish Kelkar and Kiran Jadhav, appearing on the Zee Business news channel to pay ₹7.41 crore for the “unlawful gains” that they made by taking opposite positions in the market than they advised on air.
The others are Ramawatar Lalchand Chotia, SAAR Securities India, Ajaykumar Ramakant Sharma, Rupesh Kumar Matoliya, Nitin Chhalani, Kanhya Trading Company, Manan Sharecom and SAAR Commodities.
According to the market regulator, they indulged in fraudulent and unfair acts and unlawfully enriched themselves by taking advantage of being in a position to influence innocent investors.
- February 09, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: February 9, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Kalyani Jewellers, Asian Energy, Telecom stocks, Railway stocks, IRCTC, CG Power, BHEL, TVS Supply Chains, Tata Power, Bandhan Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Honasa Consumer, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Hindusthan, Campus Activewear, DOMS Industries, IRFC, MRF, New India Assurance Company, Pfizer, PI Industries, , Shipping Corporation, SJVN and Sundaram-Clayton
- February 09, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: Apollo Hospital’s pharmacy business to touch ₹10,000 crore in revenue this year
The pharmacy business of Apollo Hospitals group will touch ₹10,000 crore in revenue this year, the group’s Chief Financial Officer, Akhileswaran Krishnan, told businessline today.
There are some 5,790 Apollo Pharmacies today, making it the largest pharmacy chain in the country. The group is adding pharmacies at the rate of 400-500 every year.
However, the healthcare group wishes to grow its online pharma sales business. “We are growing the ‘online’ now; the online business is just beginning to grow,” Krishnan said
- February 09, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: Market key details: 08 February 2024
Closing Bell:
• Sensex: 71428.43(-723.57)
• Nifty 50: 21718.00 (-212.50)
• Nifty Bank: 45012.00 (-806.50)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
• SBI: 699.55(+24.30)
• Power Grid Corp: 276.20 (+8.25)
• BPCL: 620.50 (+18.45)
• Hindalco: 601.30(+9.05)
• Coal India: 459.20(+6.55)
Nifty top 5 losers:
• Britannia: 4,875.55 (-202.70 )
• ITC: 414.55 (-17.25 )
• Kotak Mahindra: 1,729.70 (-62.90 )
• Eicher Motors: 3,807.30 (-120.35)
• Nestle: 2,423.05 (-76.55)
- February 09, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst App’s Recent interviews as of 18:39 pm Thursday 08 February 2024
Ashoka Buildcon: Paresh Mehta, CFO
Will Show Better Margin In The Coming Quarters: Ashoka Buildicon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsaTwDR7dXA
Firstsource Sol: Ritesh Idnani, MD and CEO
Firstsource Q3 Results; EBIT Margin At 10.7 %; Flat QoQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5PJQkAPa2M
JB Chem: Nikhil Chopra, CEO
JB Chemicals Q3: New Launches Aid Growth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlLPb76RPb0
Lupin: Vinita Gupta, CEO
Lupin Q3 Results; 5th Consecutive Beat Quarter; EBITDA beat Consensus Estimates By 19%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fyRLasfwug
Lupin: Vinita Gupta, CEO
Idea Is To Double Down And Focus On Growth In India: Lupin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qW5WOLXCmiY
Minda Inds: Sunil Bohra, ED&CFO
Aim To Outperform The Industry By 1.5x Over The Medium Term: Uno Minda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4cSxn-DtOE
Shalby : Shanay Shah, President
Shalby Q3 Results: Surgeries Dip Owing To Seasonality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0rz6lHMyo4
TATA Cons. Prod: Sunil D’Souza, MD and CEO
Tata Consumer Q3: Premium Biz Outperform
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCFOD1Azukc
Triveni Turbine: Nikhil Sawhney, VC & MD
Have Seen Marginal 3% Growth In Our Domestic Market Orderbook For 9 Months: Triveni Turbine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5wLrupWYOk
Ashok Leyland: Shenu Agarwal, MD CEO
Medium-Term Outlook Is Positive, Have Incremental Orders Of 1000+ EV Buses: Ashok Leyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFC3jkB3ODo
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- February 09, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 08 February 2024
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume : 146914.22 + 11550.51 Total : 158464.73
F&O Volume : 548821.65 + 1622712.9 Total : 2171534.63
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4933.78
(16248.71 - 21182.49)
DII: NET BUY: +5512.32
(17291.78 - 11779.46)
- February 09, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Sovereign Gold Bonds 2016-I tranche delivers attractive returns on maturity
The Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued on February 8, 2016 (SGB 2016-I) matured on February 8, 2024, and the premature redemption window for another series – the SGB 2016-17 Series I issued on August 5, 2016 – was opened by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 5, 2024.
Both series offered the same price of ₹6,271 per unit for redemption. The issue price of SGB 2016-I and SGB 2016-17 Series-I was ₹2,600 and ₹3,119, respectively. The former yielded a return of 15.4 per cent on maturity after eight years, while the latter returned 13.5 per cent for premature redemption, calculated using the XIRR method, including the interest received.
- February 09, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: CONCOR (₹950.8)
The stock of CONCOR (Container Corporation of India) is on a long-term uptrend. After witnessing a decline in price in early January, it resumed the rally by taking support at ₹820 towards the end of the month.
- February 09, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Guide for February 09, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- February 09, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: February 9, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 09, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Nikkei opens higher, riding Wall Street momentum amid earnings anticipation
The Nikkei index in Japan saw a rise at the start of trading on Friday, benefiting from the positive momentum on Wall Street as investors awaited corporate earnings updates. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remained relatively unchanged, edging up by just 0.02 percent or 1.60 points to reach 7,640.80. Markets in China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Taiwan were closed for public holidays.
The Nikkei 225 index climbed by 1.08 percent, or 398.40 points, reaching 37,261.68, while the broader Topix index surged by 0.45 percent, or 11.44 points, to hit 2,574.07.
Previously, the S&P 500 index managed to maintain a slight uptick on Thursday, briefly crossing the 5,000-point mark. This was driven by reactions to earnings releases, a jobs report that was in line with expectations, and comments from policymakers regarding potential interest rate adjustments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 48.97 points, or 0.13 percent, closing at 38,726.33. The S&P 500 gained 2.85 points, or 0.06 percent, ending at 4,997.91, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 37.07 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,793.72.
