February 09, 2024 08:37

ALKEM, BAJAJHIND, BANDHANBNK, CAMLINFINE, CAMPUS, CAPLIPOINT, CELLO, CENTRUM, DATAMATICS, DISHTV, DOMS, EASEMYTRIP, EMAMILTD, GLOBUSSPR, GMDCLTD, GODREJIND, GRAUWEIL, HAPPYFORGE, HERANBA, HEROMOTOCO, HINDMOTORS, HONASA, HUDCO, IFCI, INDIGOPNTS, INOXGREEN, INOXWIND, IRFC, ITDC, INOXWIND, KCP, KIRLOSIND, LANDMARK, LUMAXIND, MIDHANI, MOLDTKPAC, MRF, NEOGEN, NIACL, PARAS, PENIND, PFIZER, PIIND, PSPPROJECT, RENUKA, SCI, SJVN, SMLISUZU, TATAPOWER, TEGA, VPRPL, WABAG, ZYDUSLIFE

BANDHANBANK

• NII expected at Rs 2539 crore versus Rs 2080 crore

• EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1731 crore versus Rs 380 crore

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 786 crore versus of Rs 290 crore

EMAMILTD

• Revenue expected at Rs 1001 crore versus Rs 982 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 293 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 30.4% versus 29.8%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 254 crore versus of Rs 237 crore

HEROMOTO

• Revenue expected at Rs 9690 crore versus Rs 8031 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1344 crore versus Rs 924 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.8% versus 11.5%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1049 crore versus of Rs 711 crore

MRF

• Revenue expected at Rs 5986 crore versus Rs 5535 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1052 crore versus Rs 548 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.5% versus 9.91%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 435 crore versus of Rs 169 crore

PIIND

• Revenue expected at Rs 1884 crore versus Rs 1613 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 415 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.0% versus 25.7%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 351 crore versus of Rs 352 crore

SJVN

• Revenue expected at Rs 575 crore versus Rs 552 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 380 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 77.9% versus 68.9%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus of Rs 305 crore

TATAPOWER

• Revenue expected at Rs 15,635 crore versus Rs 14,129 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2860 crore versus Rs 2335 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.3% versus 16.5%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1052 crore versus of Rs 991 crore

ZYDUSLIFE

• Revenue expected at Rs 4451 crore versus Rs 4362 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1035 crore versus Rs 956 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.2% versus 21.9%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 689 crore versus of Rs 622 crore

Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 10.02.2024

ADVENZYMES, AMBER, AUROPHARMA, CHEMCON,DIVISLAB, FLAIR, JAGRAN, KALAMANDIR, MANORAMA, MCX, NAHARSPING, ONGC, TVSELECT, UFLEX, YATHARTH

AMBER

• Revenue expected at Rs 1580 crore versus Rs 1348 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 78.5 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.51% versus 5.82%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 22 crore versus of Rs 14 crore

AUROPHARMA

• Revenue expected at Rs 7442 crore versus Rs 6407 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1550 crore versus Rs 953 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.8% versus 14.8%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 867 crore versus of Rs 491 crore

DIVISLAB

• Revenue expected at Rs 1980 crore versus Rs 1707 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 553 crore versus Rs 408 crore

• EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.9% versus 23.9%

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 398 crore versus of Rs 306 crore

MCX

• Revenue expected at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 143 crore

• EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 30 lakhs versus Rs 32.7 crore

• Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1.6 crore versus of Rs 38 crore