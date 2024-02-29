United Breweries Limited’s shares were up by 1.62 per cent after the company’s subsidiary, the Heineken Company, announced the introduction of ‘London Pilsner Strong Beer’ in Karnataka.

According to the company, London Pilsner promises consumers a sensory journey through the streets of London, providing a taste of the city’s vibrant culture and renowned brewing heritage.

Vikram Bahl, CMO of United Breweries Limited, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce London Pilsner Beer to Karnataka, offering beer enthusiasts a taste of London’s vibrant essence in every sip! Crafted with European hops and aged to perfection, London Pilsner embodies sophistication and unparalleled quality. Our decision to launch in Karnataka stems from our deep understanding of the region’s dynamic consumer preferences and love for premium brews. From bars to pubs, London Pilsner will be readily available, promising an incomparable drinking experience. Join us in raising your glass and embracing the London Pilsner experience - together, let’s redefine the standard for Pilsner beer in Karnataka.”

The product is priced at ₹120 per 650 ml bottle and will be accessible at outlets across Karnataka. The shares advanced 2.34 per cent to close at ₹1,700 on the NSE.