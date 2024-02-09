Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 9 February 2024. --
ALL UPDATES
- February 09, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: CONCOR (₹950.8)
The stock of CONCOR (Container Corporation of India) is on a long-term uptrend. After witnessing a decline in price in early January, it resumed the rally by taking support at ₹820 towards the end of the month.
- February 09, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Guide for February 09, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- February 09, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: February 9, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- February 09, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Nikkei opens higher, riding Wall Street momentum amid earnings anticipation
The Nikkei index in Japan saw a rise at the start of trading on Friday, benefiting from the positive momentum on Wall Street as investors awaited corporate earnings updates. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remained relatively unchanged, edging up by just 0.02 percent or 1.60 points to reach 7,640.80. Markets in China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Taiwan were closed for public holidays.
The Nikkei 225 index climbed by 1.08 percent, or 398.40 points, reaching 37,261.68, while the broader Topix index surged by 0.45 percent, or 11.44 points, to hit 2,574.07.
Previously, the S&P 500 index managed to maintain a slight uptick on Thursday, briefly crossing the 5,000-point mark. This was driven by reactions to earnings releases, a jobs report that was in line with expectations, and comments from policymakers regarding potential interest rate adjustments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 48.97 points, or 0.13 percent, closing at 38,726.33. The S&P 500 gained 2.85 points, or 0.06 percent, ending at 4,997.91, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 37.07 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,793.72.
