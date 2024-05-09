Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 09 May 2024.
- May 09, 2024 08:30
Stock market live updates: Lacklustre day on the cards for Nifty
Stock markets are expected open on a flat to positive note Thursday despite positive global cues. Gift Nifty at 22,395 signals a flat opening, as Nifty May futures closed at 22,393 on Wednesday. For the fifth time in the history of NSE, Nifty on Wednesday closed dead flat at 22,302.50 (Zero point change). Read more
- May 09, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: Fund House Recommendations
Nomura on HAL: Initiate Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4750/sh (Positive)
Nomura on BEL: Initiate Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 300/sh (Positive)
Emkay on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6000/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5650/sh (Positive)
BofA on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5400/sh (Positive)
Citi on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5500/sh (Positive)
Citi on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4396/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2525/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1628/sh (Positive)
Citi on IGL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 550/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on HCL Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1524/sh (Positive)
Citi on TVS Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1550/Sh (Neutral)
GS on TVS Motors: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2250/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on TVS Motors: Maintain Market perform on Company, target price at Rs 2050/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on TCS: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 3868/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Bharat Forge: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 1075/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Bharat Forge: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 850/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Bharat Forge: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 785/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on BSE: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 3100/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on GSPL: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 288/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on KEC: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 829/Sh (Neutral)
Emkay on IGL: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 440/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Gujarat Gas: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 450/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 5280/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Tata Power: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 297/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Larsen: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 4151/sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on Larsen: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 3800/sh (Neutral)
Kotak on Larsen: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 3000/sh (Neutral)
- May 09, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: TBO Tek issue subscribed fully on Day 1
The ₹1,550.80-crore initial public offering of travel distribution platform company TBO Tek that opened on Wednesday was subscribed fully on Day 1 itself, thanks to retail investors and non-institutional investors. The issue closes on May 10. The IPO comes with a price band of ₹875-920, and market lot of 16 shares. Read more
- May 09, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 10 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aptech Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 234
Dcb Bank Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 132.65
Gujarat Intrux Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 381.55
Hdfc Bank Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.19.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1482.2
Bank Of Maharashtra
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 65.93
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 705.15
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 604.65
Uco Bank
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.28
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 53.33
- May 09, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates: Results calendar
Abbott India Ltd., ADF Foods Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Alps Industries Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Asi Industries Ltd., Balgopal Commercial Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Citadel Realty And Developers Ltd., DIC India Ltd., Dynavision Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Fervent Synergies Ltd., Grand Foundry Ltd., Gopal Snacks Ltd., Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd., Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd., Heads UP Ventures Ltd., Hikal Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., ID Info Business Services Ltd., Integra Capital Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, I-Power Solutions India Ltd., Kennametal India Ltd., Madhusudan Industries Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Medico Remedies Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd., Nila Spaces Ltd., Nitin Spinners Ltd., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Quess Corp Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd., Rajvi Logitrade Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., Rushil Decor Ltd., Sagar Soya Products Ltd., Sar Auto Products Ltd., Sat Industries Ltd., State Bank Of India, Shanthi Gears Ltd., Share India Securities Ltd., Smartlink Holdings Ltd., Shree Precoated Steels Ltd., Stovec Industries Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Trishakti Industries Ltd., Tvs Electronics Ltd., Tvs Holdings Ltd., Vakrangee Limited, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd., V. S. T. Tillers Tractors Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.
- May 09, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates: CareEdge on the Jewellery Industry
Synopsis:
The domestic jewellery industry is expected to record muted volume growth in FY25 due to a steep rise in gold prices in recent months, the evolving macroeconomic scenario and the likelihood of high volatility in prices.
The branded jewellery retailers are, however, expected to record healthy revenue growth of 20-22% on a YoY basis in FY2025, with projected volume growth of around 5% YoY, led by aggressive store additions, changing consumer preferences, continued rise in gold prices and steady wedding and festive demand due to the strong cultural affinity of Indians to gold.
CareEdge Ratings’ sample of 8 large jewellery retailers, which account for ~50% of the organised jewellery retail industry by revenue, aggressively expanded their retail footprint in FY2024 with an estimated addition of around 260 stores (~22% of the store count as on March 31, 2023). CareEdge Ratings expects the jewellers to continue the store addition momentum over the medium term to capitalise on industry-wide tailwinds.
While revenue growth of jewellery retailers is expected to remain healthy, their profitability is projected to moderate in the near term due to front-loaded operating expenses on new stores, higher advertising to drive store footfalls and increased discounting. The steep rise in gold prices in recent months could lead to a temporary liquidity squeeze from margin calls on gold metal loan funding. Nevertheless, the overall credit metrics of organised jewellers are likely to remain comfortable with projected median interest cover above 4.0 times and median Net TOL/TNW below 1.5 times in FY2025 for CareEdge Ratings’ sample.
Average gold prices rose by ~14% on a YoY basis in FY2024 with a steep uptick in price volatility in H2 FY24 owing to economic uncertainties fuelled by global geopolitical tensions and evolving macroeconomic scenario. The recent escalation of conflicts in the Middle East region coupled with speculations around the likelihood of a reversal in the interest rate cycle by central banks will likely keep gold prices on tenterhooks in the near term.
- May 09, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 09-May-2024
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BIOCON
* CANBANK
* GMRINFRA
* PEL
* PNB
* VODAFONE IDEA
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- May 09, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates: Metals & Mining: Prabhudas Lilladher
Weekly Update – Strong domestic demand uplifts HRC prices…
§ Indian benchmark HRC prices increased 0.6% WoW to Rs 54,200/t. Spot spreads increased 2.8% WoW to Rs 25,318/t led by increase in HRC and decrease in coking coal prices for the week.
§ Chinese and European HRC prices increased 0.9% and 0.8% WoW to USD 545/t and USD 600/t respectively. Spot spreads for the two geographies improved 5% and 4% WoW respectively to USD 154/t and USD 209/t as coking coal prices declined.
§ Iron ore prices increased 1.1% WoW to USD 119/t while coking coal prices declined 2.45% WoW to USD 238/t.
§ Alumina prices have inched up ~9% over the last two weeks. This significant increase in prices is led by slow production resumptions at local alumina refineries as well as bauxite mines in China.
§ As anticipated, domestic steel players have announced an increase in list prices of HRC, HR-Plates and CRC by ~Rs1,500/t for May; aided by stable RM prices and maintenance shutdowns. Long product prices are inching up since April which started this ferrous rally; and would aid 2QFY25 margins. We expect some more price hikes in coming weeks, especially in Longs. Domestic demand is holding up despite hiccups (~9% in April) which is supporting pricing. Amidst muted external environment and gradual Chinese recovery, prefer players with higher volume growth. Top picks: JSTL, JDSL and HNDL.
- May 09, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates: Elara Securities
Arvind
Rating: BUY
Target Price : INR 436
Upside : 21%
CMP : INR 360 (as on 07 May 2024)
Volume improves, higher margin sustains
Revenue in line with our estimates
Arvind (ARVND IN) Q4 revenue was largely in line with our estimates. Higher textile margin, robust denim & garment volume, and 20.9% growth in the advanced material business (AMD) were key positives. Revenue increased 10.3% YoY, hit by price deflation while volume grew in denim, garment and AMD businesses. Textiles revenue was up 5.1% YoY. Denim and garment volume rose 17.3% YoY and 34.3% YoY, respectively, due to good demand momentum. We expect a revenue CAGR of 16.1% during FY24-26E, with demand likely to improve in garment and AMD businesses.
- May 09, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates: Route Mobile Ltd becomes part of Proximus Group
Route Mobile Ltd (Route Mobile), a global player in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), has now become a part of the Proximus Group, a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in Belgium and international markets, through a strategic acquisition by the latter.
In July 2023, Proximus Group signed a definitive agreement with the founding shareholders of Route Mobile to acquire 57.56%1 of Route Mobile through Proximus Opal2 for INR 59,244 million (EUR 643.0 million3) cash consideration, which corresponds to a price per share of INR 1,626.404. Some of the founding shareholders of Route Mobile subsequently committed to reinvest EUR 299.6 million in Proximus Opal, resulting in a stake of 12.72%, expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
- May 09, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates: Westlife Foodworld
Lack of any near-term trigger drives rating downgrade to REDUCE
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 875
We are downgrading WESTLIFE to REDUCE (from Buy), due to lack of near-term triggers and ~7% run-up over the last 1M. Q4 results were weak, with 5% SSG decline and 330bps fall in EBITDA margin. In our view, earnings de-growth is expected to continue in H1FY25 as mis-information around the brand still persists. Though we like Westlife’s aggression in store expansion (45-50 in FY25 vs. 40 in FY24), its digital traction, cost optimization, and thrust on drive-throughs, we keep our guard up due to its muted near-term SSG and need for higher marketing spends. We cut FY25E/26E EBITDA by 13%/4% on near-term challenges and downgrade our rating to REDUCE (from Buy) with revised down TP of Rs875/share (33x FY26E EBITDA). Faster SSG recovery remains a potential upside.
- May 09, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates: Kajaria Ceramics
Higher costs cause EBITDA miss; outlines 3Y growth vision
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,320
Kajaria’s Q4FY24 operational performance was a mixed bag – though revenue came broadly in-line, higher than expected costs led to a miss on PAT. Overall sales grew 3% YoY (8% QoQ) to Rs12.4bn, mainly led by volume growth of 6% YoY (9% QoQ). Realizations were under pressure, down 5%/1% YoY/QoQ to Rs369/sqm, probably owing to a challenging demand environment and higher trade discounts to dealers. EBITDA margins contracted by 74bps YoY/166bps QoQ to 13.9%, with absolute EBITDA declining 2% YoY to Rs1.7bn (Emkay: Rs1.9bn). Management has outlined growth strategies aimed at achieving 12% CAGR in total sales by FY27, thus reaching Rs65bn, while targeting EBITDA margin of 15-17%. Factoring-in the recent performance, we trim our EBITDA by 5-6% for FY25-26E. We maintain ADD on the stock, with revised TP of Rs1,320/share (earlier TP: Rs1,450), based on FY26E 37x P/E.
- May 09, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates: Bikaji Foods International
Palatable offering; initiate with BUY
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 650
We initiate coverage on Bikaji Foods International (Bikaji) with a BUY and Mar-25E TP of Rs650/sh (25% upside), on 48x P/E. An enhanced brand image and better pack-mix place Bikaji at an advantage to leverage the swiftly evolving Indian savory snacks story (mkt size: Rs1.4trn as of FY22) set for double-digit growth. We build-in mid-teens sales growth, likely to elevate further, backed by Company’s distribution drive across core & focus markets. Bikaji has built capacity in the Frozen Foods space, which is not only fast gaining acceptance in India but holds opportunities to enhance exports too. With scale, Bikaji is likely to meet its aspirations, gaining access to India’s QSR segment. Given Bikaji’s better sales mix, operating leverage, and cost efficiency, we see its margin (ex PLI) rising by 220bps, thus aiding ~32% earnings CAGR over FY24-26E.
- May 09, 2024 07:45
- May 09, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks result calendar 09.05.2024
Sun Life Financial Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Finance)
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (Post market) (Sector - Metal)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Credicorp Ltd. (Post market) (Sector - Finance)
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
RB Global, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Logistics)
Gen Digital Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Technology)
Insulet Corporation(Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Natera, Inc.(Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Brookfield Corporation(Pre market) (Sector - Finance)
Constellation Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Pre market) (Sector - Pharma)
Telefonica SA(Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Roblox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Media)
Royalty Pharma plc(Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation(Pre market) (Sector - Hospitality)
EPAM Systems, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Viatris Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
US Foods Holding Corp(Pre market) (Sector –FMCG)
Evergy, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector –Power)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Pharma)
*UWM Holdings Corporation *(Pre market) (Sector - Finance)
Honda Motor Company, Ltd.(TENT) (Sector - Auto)
*Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd *(TENT) (Sector - Finance)
BeiGene, Ltd. (TENT) (Sector - Healthcare)
- May 09, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 09.05.2024
TENT CHINA Trade Balance (Expected: 81.4B versus Previous: 56.8B)
16:30 U.K. BOE Monetary Policy (Expected: 5.25% versus Previous: 5.25%)
17:00 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 211K versus Previous: 208K)
- May 09, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 9 May 2024: Mahanagar Gas
- May 09, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Bharat Forge Ltd.
Bharat Forge Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1230 | M Cap Rs. 57267 Cr | 52 W H/L 1330/748
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2328.6 Cr (2.9% QoQ, 16.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2311.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2263.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1997.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 659.2 Cr (-0.6% QoQ, 35.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 647 Cr, QoQ Rs. 663.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 487.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 28.3% vs expectation of 28%, QoQ 29.3%, YoY 24.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 403 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 371.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 377.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 285.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 35.2x FY25E EPS
- May 09, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Balaji Amines Ltd
Balaji Amines Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2327 | M Cap Rs. 7540 Cr | 52 W H/L 2736/1873
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 413.9 Cr (8% QoQ, -12.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 401.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 383.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 471.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 97.7 Cr (31.7% QoQ, 4.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 86.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 74.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 93.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.6% vs expectation of 21.6%, QoQ 19.4%, YoY 19.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 68 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 67.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 49.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 21
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.8x TTM EPS
- May 09, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: Monarch Networth – Sula Vineyards Ltd – Q4FY24 First Cut
Mcap: Rs 45.67bn; CMP: 542 | TP - 740 | Upside-33%
Topline largely in line, operating performance miss
Sula Vineyards Ltd reported a revenue growth of 8.2% YoY to Rs.1,225mn.
Gross margins for the quarter stood at 80% vis-à-vis 79.1% YoY, However, OPM for the quarter declined by 320bps YoY to 24% largely on account of an increase in other expenses (+29% YoY) and selling and distribution expenses (+12.3% YoY). EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs.295mn, a decline of 4% YoY.
PAT for the quarter stood at Rs. 136mn a decline of 5% YoY.
Outlook
The company reported revenue growth largely in line with our estimates, however a sharp increase in other expenses and selling and distribution costs impacted overall profitability. We continue to hold a positive view on the stock and will reassess post the company’s earnings call at 4.00pm
- May 09, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Result at a Glance_May 08, 2024
Tata Power Company Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 15846.6 crore, +27.2% YoY, and+8.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 2331.8 crore, +4.6% YoY and -10.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.7%, -319 bps YoY and -308 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 1045.6 crore, +11.4% YoY and -2.8% QoQ. Ashika
Canara Bank: NII at Rs. 9580.2 crore, +11.2% YoY and +1.7% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3757.2 crore, +18.3% YoY and +2.8% QoQ. GNPA at 4.23x, Vs 5.35x YoY and 4.39x QoQ. NNPA at 1.27x, Vs 1.73x YoY and 1.32x QoQ.
TVS Motor Company Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 10042.5 crore, +25% YoY, and-0.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1485.0 crore, +40.9% YoY and -0.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.8%, +166 bps YoY and +7 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 411.5 crore, +22.6% YoY and -19.2% QoQ. Ashika
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 9616.7 crore, +14% YoY, and-1.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 1393.6 crore, +24% YoY and +0.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.5%, +116 bps YoY and +34 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 943.5 crore, +16.4% YoY and -13.5% QoQ.
Bharat Forge Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 4164.2 crore, +14.7% YoY, and+7.7% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 643.3 crore, +46.7% YoY and -7.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15.4%, +337 bps YoY and -260 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 227.1 crore, +77.8% YoY and -10.7% QoQ.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.: NII at Rs. 1306.2 crore, +14.5% YoY and -4.9% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 137.1 crore, Rs. -195.9 crore YoY and Rs. -2377.6 crore QoQ.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1660.0 crore, +20% YoY, and+19.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 302.7 crore, +61% YoY and +17.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.2%, +465 bps YoY and -23 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 146.8 crore, +86% YoY and +64.2% QoQ.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd: Net Revenue at Rs. 562.3 crore, +1.1% YoY, and-6.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 74.9 crore, -15.5% YoY and -18.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.3%, -261 bps YoY and -200 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 0.8 crore, Rs. 20.1 crore YoY, Rs. 17.2 crore QoQ.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2134.3 crore, +1.9% YoY, and-9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 148.0 crore, +98.4% YoY and -7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.9%, +337 bps YoY and +15 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 65.5 crore, +179% YoY and -21.1% QoQ.
Balaji Amines Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 413.9 crore, -12.2% YoY, and+8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 97.7 crore, +4.9% YoY and +31.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.6%, +385 bps YoY and +425 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 72.5 crore, +31.3% YoY and +30% QoQ.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 155.2 crore, +28.3% YoY, and+17% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 63.1 crore, +28.5% YoY and +20.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 40.7%, +8 bps YoY and +124 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 33.7 crore, +21.5% YoY and +29.5% QoQ.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1140.0 crore, -39.1% YoY, and-13.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 53.0 crore, -79.3% YoY and -41.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 4.6%, -903 bps YoY and -216 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -83.0 crore, Rs. 80.0 crore YoY, Rs. -51.0 crore QoQ.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 240.0 crore, -3.8% YoY, and+0.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 34.7 crore, -16.7% YoY and -3.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 14.5%, -225 bps YoY and -61 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 35.6 crore, -12.1% YoY and -2.1% QoQ.
Greaves Cotton Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 672.5 crore, -18.7% YoY, and+1.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 23.7 crore, -51.5% YoY and -32.9% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 3.5%, -239 bps YoY and -178 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -13.4 crore, Rs. 27.2 crore YoY, Rs. 45.6 crore QoQ.
Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 169.4 crore, +23.3% YoY, and+21.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 10.9 crore, +19% YoY and -3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 6.4%, -24 bps YoY and -160 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 10.9 crore, +41.2% YoY and +11.6% QoQ.
- May 09, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Nomura: Anchor Report | India Defence
$138 billion opportunity over FY24-32F
Nomura initiate coverage with Buy ratings on: (1) Hindustan Aeronautics (28% potential upside), for its strong moat in fighter aircraft and helicopters, and significant capability upgrade that provides basis for development of indigenous engine program; and (2) Bharat Electronics (32% potential upside), for its increased visibility on order inflows, conviction on margins delivery and expansion in returns ratios.
- May 09, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 17:11 PM Wednesday 08 May 2024
Aadhar Housing Finance: Rishi Anand, MD & CEO
RoE Can Move To 17% And AUM Growth Of 20% Is Reasonable: Aadhar Housing Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEAuYW5Yn_4
Arvind SmartSpaces: Kamal Singal, CEO
Arvind SmartSpaces: Q4 Profit Soars YoY, Expansion Plans & More | Kamal Singal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uiAR7wOYMM
Bharat Forge: Baba Kalyani, CMD
Received $500 M Of Export Contracts In The Last 3 Months: Bharat Forge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_6nynkWK4o
Bharat Forge: Baba Kalyani, CMD
Amit Kalyani Of Bharat Forge Gives Overview Of Q4 Results And Expected Trajectory Of FY25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlpueKsPQwc
Chambal Fert: Abhay Baijal, MD
Will Continue To Remain Net Cash Despite The New TAN Project: Chambal Fertilisers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2jrghXcJGw
Jupiter Wagons: Vivek Lohia, Managing Director
Targetting Revenue Of ?2,000-3,000 Crore In The Wheels Business: Jupiter Wagons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ciHRa5bCB0
CreditAccess Gr: U K Hebbar, MD&CEO
CreditAccess Grameen: Hike In Credit Costs Are Precautionary, Cost Of Borrowings To Remain Stable
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZM1gL2nBQQ
Dr Reddys Labs: Erez Israeli, CEO
Q4 A Meaningful Quarter For Co When It Came To Revlimid Generic: Dr. Reddy’s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afEN1o7IBbk
IGL: Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, MD
Planning To Setup 15-16 Bio Gas Plants In NCR Region: IGL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JZwi4e2AkE
IRB Infra: Anil Yadav, CFO Director
IRB Infra News: Big Order In Gujarat, Toll Hike Expected In June, Earnings To Grow!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XD3fjZ841zs
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 09, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates:
Fund Flow Activity:
08 May 2024 (In Crs.)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 98921.64 + 6315.8 Total : 105237.44
F&O Volume: 418979.26 + 370299.86 Total : 789279.12
Provisional Cash Rs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -6669.1
(11984.54 - 18653.64)
DII: NET BUY: +5928.81
(15333.26 - 9404.45)
- May 09, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: How markets closed on 8 May 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 73466.39(-45.46)
* Nifty 50: 22302.50
* Nifty bank: 48021.10(-264.25)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Heromoto: 4,613.90(+137.15)
* BPCL : 620.30(+ 16.00)
* Tata Motors: 1,012.10 (+23.55)
* Power Grid Corp: 302.00 (+6.75)
* Hindalco: 633.50 (+13.30)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Dr.reddy: 6,056.35 (-201.25)
* Asian Paints: 2,843.30 (-69.70 )
* Grasim: 2,377.35 (-43.65)
* UltraTechCement: 9,519.40 (-163.00)
* SBI Life Insura: 1,426.75 (-23.40)
- May 09, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Stock to sell today: Mahanagar Gas (₹1376.45)
Mahanagar Gas’s stock, after hitting a record high of ₹1,579 in early March, lost momentum and has been exhibiting weakness on the chart. While no threat has appeared until now for the long-term uptrend, the recent price action hints at a corrective decline. Read more
- May 09, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: TVS Motor draws up ₹1,000-crore capex in FY25, to launch new variants of iQube & E3W
TVS Motor Company, a leading two- and three-wheeler maker, proposes a capex of about ₹1,000 crore in FY25 and will introduce a new range of two- and three-wheelers (both in ICE and battery segments), starting with the launch of multiple variants of its electric scooter iQube. Read more
- May 09, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Century Plyboards plans to export MDF products to West Asia, South-East Asia
Century Plyboards, a market leader in India’s wood products industry, is planning to export its MDF products to West Asia and South-East Asia from this financial year. Read more
Related Topics
