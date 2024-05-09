Capri Global Capital reported a 36 per cent increase in its profit for Q4 FY24 at ₹279.4 crore compared to ₹204.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue was up by 57 per cent to ₹2,312.85 crore compared to ₹1464.24 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 21 per cent compared to ₹67.97 crore in the previous quarter. The profit in the quarter under review stood at ₹82.58 crore.

The company recommended a final dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

According to the company, the growth was primarily driven by the retail segment, particularly in gold with 46 per cent q-o-q and housing with 17 per cent q-o-q sectors.

The share of non-interest income in the net income grew to 31%, driven by car loan fees and fees from lending businesses.

The company focused on improving its asset quality, with the provision coverage ratio (PCR) on stage-3 loans increasing to 43.2 per cent in Q4 FY24. The company’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 26.6 per cent in Q4 FY24.

The shares were down by 3.05 per cent to ₹225.80 at 1 pm on the BSE.