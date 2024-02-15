Shoppers Stop Ltd reported that NARS Cosmetics, the global makeup brand founded by François Nars, unveiled its first standalone boutique in India, situated at Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi. This boutique showcases products known for their pigments, textures, and formulas.

The company reported that the boutique offers a virtual try-on tool for customers to discover their shades to enhance the shopping experience.

Nicole Tan, President & CEO of Shiseido Asia Pacific (APAC), expressed delight at the opening of the boutique, saying, “Opening the first NARS boutique in India is not just about selling makeup; we want to create an immersive experience for beauty enthusiasts. We are immensely proud of the partnership between Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd (a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop Ltd) and Shiseido Group which has made this milestone possible.

NARS Cosmetics products are also available at select Shoppers Stop and Sephora stores across India, as well as online at Sephora’s website.

However, the shares were down by 0.03 per cent to ₹740.30 at 3.07 pm on the BSE.