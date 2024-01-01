Snowman Logistics Limited has commenced operations at a newly leased multi-temperature controlled warehouse in Guwahati, Assam. The warehouse has a total capacity of 5,152 pallets, features eight chambers and four loading bays equipped with modern infrastructure.

According to the company, the new facility is designed to handle products ranging from ambient temperatures to minus 25 degrees Celsius. The facility will focus on storage, handling, and transportation services for various products, including ice cream, poultry, ready-to-eat food, dairy products, confectionery, bakery products, seafood, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, specialised chemicals, and other commodities.

Sunil Nair, CEO of Snowman Logistics, said, “The inauguration of our latest facility in Guwahati signifies a momentous achievement for Snowman Logistics. This establishment marks our initial venture into a fully leased cold storage facility, aligning with our strategic move towards becoming asset-light. With this expansion, our overall pallet capacity has soared to over 1,41,000 pallets, strategically distributed across 20 cities, thereby expanding our foothold in Northeast India.”

The shares were up by 2.46 per cent to ₹63.05 at 2.35 pm on the BSE.