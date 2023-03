SoftBank on Wednesday sold ₹954-crore worth Delhivery shares through a bulk deal at ₹340 a share, according to data on the BSE. Buyers identity is not ascertained. The Japanese fund had held of more than 18 per cent stake at the end of December. Shares of Delhivery closed 1.23 per cent higher on the BSE at ₹348.40.

