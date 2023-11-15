Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited’s shares were up by 4.98 per cent after the company reported it won a legal battle at the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal. The tribunal has absolved the company of a contingent liability of Rs 11.55 crore from prior years, which had been in dispute since the Central Excise Department issued a notice for the fiscal year 2011-12.

Hitesh Dudhagara, Managing Director of Sprayking, said, “This favourable ruling not only validates our adherence to regulatory norms but also reaffirms our commitment to conducting business with integrity and diligence. It reinforces our confidence in pursuing excellence while fostering trust among our stakeholders.”

The company recently acquired a 3,000 sq m manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This is expected to expand its capabilities in producing brass and forging components, and strengthen its market position.

Furthermore, the company expanded its operations by acquiring a 51 per cent share in Narmada Brass Industries. It specialises in the production of copper-brass goods, with an annual capacity of 2,000 tonnes. According to the company, this acquisition aligns with its goal of organic and inorganic growth to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets.

The shares were up by 4.98 per cent to Rs 226.55 at 10.17 am on the BSE.

Also read
JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were the major gainers on the Sensex

Sensex, Nifty surge as global markets rally on US inflation data

The rupee is trading at a nearly two-month high around 83.00 levels

Rupee spurts 32 paise to 83.01 against dollar in early trade

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why picking small-cap stock winners is no walk in the park

Entrance of the Deendayal Port at Kandla

‘Tuna-Tekra greenfield container terminal is game-changer for Kutch region’

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   