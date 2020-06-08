Markets

Start-up companies given leeway to allot sweat equity shares up to 10 years

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

Move to help start-ups attract talent, say corporate law experts

The Central government has allowed start-up companies to issue sweat equity shares (not exceeding 50 per cent of paid-up capital) for a period of up to 10 years from the date of its incorporation or registration.

Prior to this liberalisation, they could do so only within five years of incorporation or registration. This latest change has been enabled by the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) through rule change in the existing norms for issue of capital and debentures, official sources said.

Commenting on the MCA move, Vaibhav Kakkar, Partner, L&L Partners, said this is a welcome liberalisation from the perspective of start-up companies, which can now issue sweat equity shares not exceeding 50 per cent of its paid-up capital for up to 10 years as against the current cap of 5 years.

“This provides a longer runway for start-ups to crystallise their shareholding structures and would allow them to substantially incentivise and retain key personnel in the long run,” Kakkar said.

Ankit Singhi, Partner, Corporate Professionals, said that increase in the period of allotment will definitely help a start-up attract talent.

Also, the MCA has now replaced the old definition of start-up (issued in February 2016 by DIPP) with the new definition that was issued in February 2019. This will remove ambiguity, he said.

The MCA has also now amended rules to specify that a listed company that has privately placed its debentures will not be required to invest or deposit, as the case may be , a sum not less than 15 per cent of the amount of its debentures maturing during the year, ending on March 31 of the next year on or before April 30 in each year.

“Relaxation to listed companies from investing certain percentage of maturing deposits will certainly lead to availability of funds and easing of liquidity position,” Singhi said.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Sweat equity
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber ends higher
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.