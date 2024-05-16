₹1439 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1390

1455

1480

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1450 with a stop-loss at 1465

₹1421 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1400

1435

1450

Go long on dips at 1415. Keep the stop-loss at 1405

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

423

431

433

Take fresh shorts below 427. Keep the stop-loss at 429

₹273 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

267

276

280

Go short only below 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 274

₹2831 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2810

2780

2860

2890

Go short on a rise at 2850. Keep the stop-loss at 2875

₹820 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

818

812

825

832

Take fresh longs above 825. Stop-loss can be kept at 823

₹3880 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3860

3800

3910

3950

Go short on a break below 3860. Keep the stop-loss at 3875

22280 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22200

22100

22400

22500

Go short on a break below 22200 with a stop-loss at 22240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

