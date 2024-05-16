₹1439 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1390
1455
1480
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1450 with a stop-loss at 1465
₹1421 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1400
1435
1450
Go long on dips at 1415. Keep the stop-loss at 1405
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
423
431
433
Take fresh shorts below 427. Keep the stop-loss at 429
₹273 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
267
276
280
Go short only below 272. Stop-loss can be placed at 274
₹2831 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2810
2780
2860
2890
Go short on a rise at 2850. Keep the stop-loss at 2875
₹820 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
818
812
825
832
Take fresh longs above 825. Stop-loss can be kept at 823
₹3880 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3860
3800
3910
3950
Go short on a break below 3860. Keep the stop-loss at 3875
22280 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22200
22100
22400
22500
Go short on a break below 22200 with a stop-loss at 22240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
