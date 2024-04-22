Suraj Estate Developers Limited’s shares were up by 0.93 per cent after the company announced its foray into the residential real estate development in the Bandra sub-market. The company reported the move marks expansion for them, which is known for its focus on value luxury and commercial segments.

The company also informed, by leveraging its expertise garnered from projects in Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel, it aims to bring its blend of quality and innovation to the Bandra landscape.

Rahul Rajan Jesu Thomas, Whole Time Director at Suraj Estate Developers Limited, said, “Our expansion into the Bandra sub-market reflects our ongoing dedication to meeting the evolving needs of homebuyers in Mumbai. With our track record of delivering top-tier projects, we are confident in our ability to make a positive impact in Bandra’s real estate sector.”

The shares were up by 0.93% to ₹368.20 at 11.52 pm on the BSE.

