Stocks

5paisa adds 10 lakh customers

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

5paisa.com on Friday said that it is the fastest to onboard 10 lakh customers in the broking industry so far, helped by its user friendly high-tech robust platform, lowest fees, and knowledge support which has attracted many first-time young investors from across smaller locations in India.

Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com said, “Our mobile-first platform is designed to meet genuine expectations of Millennials and Zillenials across India, which has helped us to achieve this feat in just over four years. It has not only helped 5paisa.com, but also given opportunity to youngsters from tier-2, tier-3 cities and beyond to invest in equity markets for the first time.”

