Company news: A2Z Infra Engineering

A2Z Infra Engineering on Monday said that it has fully settled debt liability of ₹142.16 crore with HSBC Bank and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company that was assigned to them by YES Bank through a one-time settlement agreement by paying ₹60.4 crore. Earlier, the State Bank of India-led consortium in February had entered for an OTS for debt settlement of ₹431.33 crore for a total consideration of ₹90 crore, which the company settled. A2Z Infra is also in discussions with IDBI Bank, DBS Bank and ICICI Bank for finding a prudent resolution of their respective fund-based exposure to the company. Shares of A2Z Infra jumped 10 per cent at ₹16.10 on the BSE.
