Stocks

Company news: A2Z Infra Engineering

| Updated on May 20, 2019 Published on May 20, 2019

A2Z Infra Engineering on Monday said that it has fully settled debt liability of ₹142.16 crore with HSBC Bank and Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company that was assigned to them by YES Bank through a one-time settlement agreement by paying ₹60.4 crore. Earlier, the State Bank of India-led consortium in February had entered for an OTS for debt settlement of ₹431.33 crore for a total consideration of ₹90 crore, which the company settled. A2Z Infra is also in discussions with IDBI Bank, DBS Bank and ICICI Bank for finding a prudent resolution of their respective fund-based exposure to the company. Shares of A2Z Infra jumped 10 per cent at ₹16.10 on the BSE.

Published on May 20, 2019
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
Next Story

Airline stocks end on mixed note; IndiGo falls over 1%

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Airline stocks end on mixed note; IndiGo falls over 1%