Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched its latest innovation, MyMutualFundGPT, an information tool designed to elevate the overall investor experience across its digital platforms.

The Gen AI-based tool goes beyond traditional keyword matching by comprehending the context of queries and generates responses based on the meaning. The tool addresses investors’ queries regarding Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s products and services. In addition, it also helps investors to conduct research on top-performing funds, fund managers and related topics.

As an alternative to navigating through vast information, MyMutualFundGPT empowers the investor to take informed decisions with clear explanations from respective product or service brochures available on its website. Besides, MyMutualFundGPT acts as an innovative solution-oriented providing a conversational interface. A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said the launch of new facility emphasises the fund house commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a more intuitive and engaging experience for investors.

By introducing MyMutualFundGPT, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC ltd anticipates higher investor engagement and repeat footfall across all its digital platforms, he said.