Abbott India shares jump 9%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

Shares of Abbott India zoomed almost 9 per cent on Monday amid reports that its parent firm Abbott has got approval to launch 5-minute COVID-19 test for use almost anywhere.

The scrip jumped 8.97 per cent to close at ₹15,400 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 19.36 per cent to ₹16,869, its 52 week-high.

On the National Stock Exchange, it gained 8.72 per cent to close at ₹15,380.

The BSE has sought clarification from Abbott India Ltd on March 30, 2020, with reference to news that Abbott gets approval to launch 5-minute COVID-19 test.

Rally in the company’s scrip was in contrast with a weak broader market, where the BSE benchmark fell 1,375.27 points to close at 28,440.32.

