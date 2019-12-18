Stocks

About 31 stocks hit 52-week lows on NSE

Internet Desk | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Around 31 stocks declined to touch their 52-week lows on NSE in Wednesday's trading session.

Among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows were Allahabad Bank, MRPL, Navneet Education and Shriram EPC.

Mcleod Russel, Neuland Labs, Simplex Infra, Uniply, SpiceJet and Shrenik were too listed among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows on NSE.

At 11.55 am, the NSE Nifty was trading 20.70 points higher at 12,185.70, while the BSE Sensex was trading 91.86 points up at 41,444.03.

