ACC shares jump nearly 5% after earnings announcement

Shares of cement maker ACC on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended September 30.

After opening in the green, the stock further jumped 4.83 per cent to ₹2,354 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 4.75 per cent to ₹2,349.45.

The firm on Tuesday reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹450.21 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of ₹363.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations of ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), rose 5.98 per cent to ₹3,749 crore from ₹3,537.31 crore earlier.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday.