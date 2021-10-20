Stocks

ACC shares jump nearly 5% after earnings announcement

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2021

The stock further jumped 4.83 per cent to ₹2,354 on BSE

Shares of cement maker ACC on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended September 30.

After opening in the green, the stock further jumped 4.83 per cent to ₹2,354 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 4.75 per cent to ₹2,349.45.

The firm on Tuesday reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹450.21 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of ₹363.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations of ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), rose 5.98 per cent to ₹3,749 crore from ₹3,537.31 crore earlier.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday.

Published on October 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like