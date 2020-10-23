Stocks

Aditya Birla Fashion to ₹1,500 cr from Flipkart; shares surge over 6%

Internet Desk | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has on Friday approved the raising of ₹1,500 crore by way of the preferential issue to Flipkart Group. The equity capital will be raised at ₹205 per share. With this infusion, Flipkart Group will own 7.8% equity stake in ABFRL on a fully diluted basis. The promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold about 55.13% upon completion of the issuance.

The partnership is likely to transform apparel commerce in India and enable ABFRL to emerge as a robust omnichannel player, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company are up for the third straight day and are currently trading 6.26 per cent higher at ₹163.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
