Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC net up 2% at ₹159 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the March quarter was up two per cent at ₹159 crore against ₹157 crore logged in same period last year, largely on higher income.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to ₹347 crore . The board has declared a dividend of ₹5.85 a share.

Quarterly Average Asset Under Management including Alternate assets stood at ₹3.07 lakh crore.

Equity MF QAAUM increased by 25 per cent to ₹1.21 lakh crore.

Individual Monthly AAUM has increased by 9 per cent to ₹1.38 lakh crore as of March

B-30 monthly AAUM increased 5 per cent to ₹46,000 crore.

Monthly systematic inflows in March quarter was at ₹895 crore with 3.17 million accounts.

New SIP registration increased 46 per cent to about 3.24 lakh.