Advanced Enzyme Technologies shares surge over 16 per cent

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 16.61 per cent to Rs 265.40 in Thursday's trade. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 268 and low of Rs 219, respectively, during the day.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 268 and low of Rs 98.10 on March 23, 2020.

As of 11.25 am, the counter saw a total traded volume of 49.29 lakh shares with a traded value of Rs 130 crore, according to NSE.

The stock had closed at Rs 227.60 in the previous session.

According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 42.34 while book value stood at 33.17. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

Key Financials

The standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are: It had reported net sales at Rs 61.41 crore in June 2020 up 4.94% from Rs. 58.51 crore in June 2019. It posted a quarterly net profit at Rs 15.32 crore in June 2020 up 15.42% from Rs 13.27 crore in June 2019.

