Ahluwalia Contracts bags new orders worth ₹262.23 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured new orders worth ₹262.23 crore for the construction of institutional and commercial buildings, including electrical, plumbing and firefighting facilities. While a new order worth ₹130 crore is for the construction of Amity University Mohali (Punjab), it bagged a ₹132.23-crore contract for other construction work. The company currently is L1 in a project valued about ₹874 crore. The total order inflow during FY 2019- 20 stands at ₹262.23 crore as on June 30. Shares of the company gained 0.90 per cent at ₹334 on the NSE.