Airline shares tumble up to 10 per cent; SpiceJet locked in lower circuit

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Airline stocks ended in red on Friday due to ongoing travel restrictions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet traded with heavy losses during the day.
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, saw its shares slump 14.08 per cent to hit 52-week low of Rs 875 during the day. It managed to recover most of its losses and ended marginally lower by 0.76 per cent at Rs 1,010.75.
SpiceJet dropped 9.99 per cent to hit lower circuit at Rs 43.70.
Hundreds of cancelled flights and decline in daily ticket bookings continue to rattle the country’s aviation space as airlines with weakened financials grapple with coronavirus headwinds.
More than 490 flights operated by foreign carriers to and from India have been cancelled for varying periods of time, while the count of weekly flights cancelled by domestic airlines is more than 90, as per official data.
In the broader market, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty staged a unprecedented recovery after witnessing their worst-ever intraday crash in early session.
Recovering over 5,380 points from intra-day low of 29,388.97, the BSE Sensex ended 1,325.34 points, or 4.04 per cent, higher at 34,103.48.
Similarly, NSE Nifty settled 365.05 points, or 3.81 per cent, higher at 9,955.20. It hit an intra-day low of 8,555.15.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...