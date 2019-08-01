Ajanta Pharma rises on Q1 profit

Generic drugmaker Ajanta Pharma's shares have risen as much as 3.8 percent to ₹915, the biggest daily percentage gain since July 16.

The company has posted 8.5 percent jump in June-quarter profit to ₹115 crore ($16.64 million) and the revenue increased 19.7 percent to ₹612 crore.

It has registered an export sales up 25 percent, while U.S. generic sales have risen 67 percent.

Up to the last close, the stock had fallen 26 percent this year, while peer Procter & Gamble Health Ltd up 69 percent.