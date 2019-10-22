Company news | Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd (Aleor) has received approval from the USFDA for its ANDA Clobetasol Propionate Topical Solution USP, 0.05 per cent. The approved Abbreviated New Drug Application is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Temovate Topical Solution of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The drug is indicated for short-term topical treatment of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of moderate to severe corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp. It had an estimated market size of $33 million in 2018, according to IQVIA. Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals slipped 1 per cent at ₹538.40 on the NSE.