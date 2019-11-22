Company news: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Deferasirox tablets in the strengths of 90 mg and 360 mg and Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension in the strengths of 125 mg, 250 mg, and 500 mg. The tablets are generic versions of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Jadenu tablets and Exjade tablets for oral suspension in the same strengths, it added. The company has also received tentative nod from the US health regulator for its Deferasirox tablets in the strength of 180 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said. Shares of Alembic Pharma closed at ₹544.95, down 0.28 per cent.
