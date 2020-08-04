Stocks

Alice Vaidyan appointed to the Board of Geojit

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has announced the appointment of Alice G. Vaidyan as Independent Non- Executive Director to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Vaidyan has the distinction of being the first lady officer to assume the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India and the first lady CMD in the Indian general insurance industry. She has over 36 years of experience and is considered to be one of the foremost insurance experts globally.

Vaidyan started her career with New India Assurance Co in 1983. She moved to General Insurance Corporation in 2008 as Deputy General Manager, was promoted to Chairman & Managing Director in 2016 and retired last year.

Speaking on the appointment of Vaidyan to the Board, C J George, Founder and Managing Director of Geojit said, “We are delighted to welcome Alice Vaidyan to the Board of Geojit. She brings her rich experience and immense knowledge to the Board and we look forward to her valuable contribution to the benefit of the company.”

Published on August 04, 2020
