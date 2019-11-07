Stocks

Alkyl Amines Chemicals to sell entire stake in Diamines and Chemicals

| Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

The board of Alkyl Amines Chemicals on Wednesday decided to sell its entire stake in Diamines and Chemicals Ltd. The company currently holds about 29.78 lakh shares representing 30.44 per cent stake in its associate company, Diamines and Chemicals.

Shares of Diamines closed 2.62 per cent lower at ₹124.30 on the BSE while those of Alkyl Amines jumped 7.55 per cent at ₹949.70.

