Stocks

All eyes on a spate of second-quarter results

| Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 31, 2019

 

Over 30 companies will declare their Q2 results on Thursday. Among them are BF Utilities, Blue Dart Express, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Expleo Solutions, Foseco India, Garden Reach, IOC, IFB Agro, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, Laurus Lab, LG Balakrishnan, Maithan Alloys, Next Media, Prakash Pipes, Ramco Industries, Savita Oil, Spandana Sphoorty, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Syndicate Bank, Thangamayil Jewellery, Thirumalai Chemicals, Tube Investments, United Nilgiri Tea and Vaibhav Global.

Published on October 31, 2019
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sensex reclaims 40K as FPIs pump in $1 b in a day