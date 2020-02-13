Stocks

All eyes on Autoline Ind's fund-raising plans

| Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

 

Shares of Autoline Industries will remain in focus on fund raising plans. The company’s board will meet on Thursday to consider fund raising by way of issuance of securities on preferential basis; a debt restructuring plan with two secured lenders; and issuance of shares and convertible and non-convertible debentures on preferential basis to the lenders by converting a part of the secured loans. Shareholders of Autoline Industries will closely monitor the developments.

Published on February 13, 2020
Autoline Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HSIL promoter hikes stake in company