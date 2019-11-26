Allied Digital Services bags Smart City project

Allied Digital Services has bagged the Smart City project for Kalyan-Dombivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India Pvt Ltd. The project is expected to be executed in 14 months and operations and maintenance will run for 60 months. Allied Digital’s scope includes design and implementation of 800+ cameras across Kalyan and Dombivali and also deployment of body-worn cameras, drones, and dashboard cameras, among others. The capital expenditure will be realised in 14 months and the operational expenditure over 60 months, said Allied Digital in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Allied Digital closed at ₹18.56, up 3 per cent, on the BSE.