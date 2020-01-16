Stocks

Alphageo receives contract from ONGC

| Updated on January 16, 2020 Published on January 16, 2020

Alphageo (India) has received a contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Jorhat. The Notification of Award is for acquisition of 3D seismic data through outsourcing for the Bogapha Syncline area of A&AA Basin for an estimated contract value of ₹43.23 crore (exclusive of taxes); and acquisition of 3D seismic data through outsourcing for Tichna Area of A&AA Basin for an estimated contract value of ₹68.75 crore (exclusive of taxes). Shares of Alphageo jumped 10 per cent at ₹201.45 on the BSE.

