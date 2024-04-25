Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd’s shares surged 12.10 per cent after the company announced its financial results for FY24, reporting a 7 per cent growth in revenue and a 25 per cent growth in profit before tax as compared with the earnings in FY23. The company’s net profit after tax has increased by over 23 per cent. KPCL declared a final dividend of 200 per cent at ₹4 per share, in addition to the interim dividend of 125 per cent, bringing the total dividend to ₹6.50 per share (325 per cent).

In Q4 FY24, KPCL recorded sales of ₹490 crore, representing a 59 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter. For the full year, sales were at ₹1,239 crore, witnessing a 7 per cent growth year-on-year. The company’s order book as of March 31, 2024, stood at ₹1,475 crore, reflecting a 28 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

KPCL also entered an agreement with PDC Machines LLC, USA, to offer Diaphragm Compressor packages for various industries and applications, addressing the emerging opportunities in Hydrogen compression. Financially, KPCL reported revenue from operations of ₹1,323 crore for FY24, compared to ₹1,239 crore for FY23, marking a 7 per cent growth year-on-year. The EBIDTA for FY24 was at 16 per cent (₹213 crore).

The shares were up by 12.10 per cent to ₹892 at 3.41 pm on the BSE.