AMFI rejig: Adani Gas, Apollo Hosp, BoB, Chola Inv, 3 others may become large-caps

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Adani Total Gas, NMDC, Bank of Baroda, Honeywell Automation, Apollo Hospitals and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are high possible candidates to enter the large-cap category in the forthcoming AMFI reclassification, said brokerages Edelweiss Alternative Research and ICICI Securities (I-Sec).
Besides them, I-Sec also expects SAIL to feature in the large-cap group, thanks to the strong share price gains in the first half of 2021.
According to ICICI Securities, cyclicals and digital stocks will dominate the upgrade list: Overall 20 stocks could potentially get upgrades (7 from mid to large, and 13 from small to mid). Of the 20 stocks, 14 belong to cyclicals (industrials & lenders) while 5 belong to digital domain (platform, e-commerce or niche digital technology), and one defensive (healthcare), said I- Sec.
As per SEBI directive, MF schemes have to be strictly categorised into large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. Accordingly, the upcoming AMFI reclassification of stocks based on size will take into account average market capitalisation for the period Jan-Jun’21 for reclassifying stocks into large, mid and small caps. Both ICICI Securities and Edelweiss expect Indraprastha Gas, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, HPCL, Alkem Lab and Abbott India to migrate from large-cap to mid-cap. Besides, Hindustan Aeronautics will also move to mid-cap, according to I-Sec study.
Among the recently listed, IRFC and Indigo Paints are likely to enter mid-cap space the brokerages. I-Sec expects, 13 stocks to migrate from small- to mid-cap.
Upper limit for qualifying as a midcap stock crosses an all-time high of $5 billion last seen during May’18 and is up 5 times from the Taper Tantrum lows of $1 billion, said I-Sec. However, upper threshold for small caps at $1.6 billion, is still below the level seen in January 2018 level of $1.8 billion, it added.
AMFI will release the list in July first week that has to be implemented by mutual funds from between August 21 and January 22.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...