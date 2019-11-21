Amtek Auto, Redington results in focus

Close to a dozen firms will declare results their for the quarter and half-year ended September 2019 on Thursday. Among them are Amtek Auto, JBF Industries, JCT, Khaitan India, Kwality, Mohite Industries, Opto Circuits, Premier Pipes, Redington (India) and Technofab Engineering. The Kwality board meet was originally scheduled for November 14 but had to be adjourned due to the clarifications sought and further information desired by the Audit Committee, the company said.