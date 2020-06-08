Analysts remain positive on L&T despite near-term headwinds

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
The shares of Larsen & Toubro, which jumped sharply in early trade on Monday post Q4 results, could not hold on to the gains despite analysts remaining positive on the counter. After opening at ₹979.5, they hit a high of ₹995 intraday on the NSE before settling at ₹960.
One of the reasons for the decline is the general market condition, said analysts.
L&T on Friday post market hours, announced a 4.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,430.1 crore for the Q4 of FY20, against ₹3,586.48 crore reported a year ago. Its consolidated total income increased to ₹44,905.76 crore (₹43,914.37 crore).
Though analysts acknowledge near-term headwinds for L&T, especially on net working capital (NWC), they believe the company will weather the storm and come out strongly, in the post Covid-19 period.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial, “Despite weak outlook on revenue and margins in FY21, we do not see free cash flow for the core E&C turning negative from hereon as we expect the company to choose working capital management above revenue growth. However, there may be funding risk for non-core businesses such as L&T Finance Holdings or Hyderabad Metro.”
Though it retained its ‘buy’ rating on L&T, the domestic broking firm reduced the target price to ₹1,120 from ₹1,200.
JP Morgan, which maintain its overweight stance on L&T and a price target of ₹1,135, said working capital deterioration was broadly in-line and it expects growth to revive in the later part of FY21.
HDFC Securities said the labour situation is improving now with 1.2 lakh labour at site versus a low of 70,000, and is expected to ramp up to 1.7 lakh by June-end and 2.2 lakh by July.
“L&T continues to balance growth and NWC discipline and doesn’t see achieving long-term 10-15 per cent growth and sub-23 per cent NWC a challenge. The Schneider deal is on track with likely closure by early Q2 FY21, the deal proceeds of which may partly get utilised towards right-sizing L&T Hyderabad capital structure. We thus, increase the price target to ₹1,236 (from ₹1,191 earlier),” HDFC Securities said.
Emkay Global said it believes L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger from the slowdown as it has historically gained market share during periods of crisis. However, it revised the target price to ₹1,103 (₹1,127 earlier), despite maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.
ICICI Securities, on the other hand, reduced the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. L&T reported decent order inflows, which provides strong revenue visibility for two to three years. However, execution challenges amid Covid-19 could have some impact in the near term. Also, preservation of working capital levels would be closely monitored to maintain comfort on the balance sheet front with a revised target price of ₹1,090.
JM Financial remains positive on L&T, given inexpensive valuations and term growth with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of ₹1,240, while for YES Securities, the target price is ₹1,203.
