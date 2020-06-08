Stocks

Analysts remain positive on L&T despite near-term headwinds

Chennai | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

Expect the engineering conglomerate to bounce back post Covid-19

Our Bureau The shares of Larsen & Toubro, which jumped sharply in early trade on Monday post Q4 results, could not hold on to the gains despite analysts remaining positive on the counter. After opening at ₹979.5, they hit a high of ₹995 intraday on the NSE before settling at ₹960.

One of the reasons for the decline is the general market condition, said analysts.

L&T on Friday post market hours, announced a 4.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,430.1 crore for the Q4 of FY20, against ₹3,586.48 crore reported a year ago. Its consolidated total income increased to ₹44,905.76 crore (₹43,914.37 crore).

Though analysts acknowledge near-term headwinds for L&T, especially on net working capital (NWC), they believe the company will weather the storm and come out strongly, in the post Covid-19 period.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial, “Despite weak outlook on revenue and margins in FY21, we do not see free cash flow for the core E&C turning negative from hereon as we expect the company to choose working capital management above revenue growth. However, there may be funding risk for non-core businesses such as L&T Finance Holdings or Hyderabad Metro.”

Though it retained its ‘buy’ rating on L&T, the domestic broking firm reduced the target price to ₹1,120 from ₹1,200.

JP Morgan, which maintain its overweight stance on L&T and a price target of ₹1,135, said working capital deterioration was broadly in-line and it expects growth to revive in the later part of FY21.

Improving labour situation

HDFC Securities said the labour situation is improving now with 1.2 lakh labour at site versus a low of 70,000, and is expected to ramp up to 1.7 lakh by June-end and 2.2 lakh by July.

“L&T continues to balance growth and NWC discipline and doesn’t see achieving long-term 10-15 per cent growth and sub-23 per cent NWC a challenge. The Schneider deal is on track with likely closure by early Q2 FY21, the deal proceeds of which may partly get utilised towards right-sizing L&T Hyderabad capital structure. We thus, increase the price target to ₹1,236 (from ₹1,191 earlier),” HDFC Securities said.

Emkay Global said it believes L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger from the slowdown as it has historically gained market share during periods of crisis. However, it revised the target price to ₹1,103 (₹1,127 earlier), despite maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

ICICI Securities, on the other hand, reduced the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’. L&T reported decent order inflows, which provides strong revenue visibility for two to three years. However, execution challenges amid Covid-19 could have some impact in the near term. Also, preservation of working capital levels would be closely monitored to maintain comfort on the balance sheet front with a revised target price of ₹1,090.

JM Financial remains positive on L&T, given inexpensive valuations and term growth with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of ₹1,240, while for YES Securities, the target price is ₹1,203.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FPIs pump ₹19,069 cr into household & personal products sector in first 45 days of current fiscal
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.